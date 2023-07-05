"What are these guys doing?" - Jake Paul slams heavyweight division for failing to make big fights

Jake Paul is the latest to take aim at the heavyweight division.

2023 has been a landmark year for the sport of boxing. While there have been more bad years than good in recent memory, this year has been different. Already in April, fans got to witness two of the best young stars in the sport go head to head in Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia.

However, that is far from the only major fight happening in 2023. In July, fans will get to see Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. go head-to-head in Sin City. In September, history will be made in the first undisputed vs. undisputed championship clash, as Canelo Alvarez takes on Jermell Charlo.

Noticeably absent from 2023's packed schedule is the heavyweights. Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury fell apart, and Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder also has failed to be made. Furthermore, even the latter's tune-up bouts haven't been made either.

Many have blasted the heavyweight division for failing to make big fights. Now, Jake Paul has chimed in on the situation. In a recent interview with TalkSport, the YouTuber stated:

“The heavyweight division's in shambles. It’s the only division not stepping up and making big fights. We're not getting Fury vs AJ, Fury vs Usyk, AJ vs Wilder, Wilder vs Ruiz. What are these guys doing? You get paid to fight, so stop ducking each other.”

Carl Froch believes heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will retire

Carl Froch recently chimed in on the heavyweight division and took aim at Tyson Fury specifically.

While Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are currently struggling to book their next fights, they've gotten a lot less flack than 'The Gypsy King'. It makes sense, as Fury has been in talks with Oleksandr Usyk for upwards of six months.

However, despite promises of an April clash in Wembley, and then a December fight in Saudi Arabia, the bout failed to come to fruition. That's in spite of the fact that 'The Cat' signed with Skill Challenge, and previously accepted a 70/30 split in Fury's favor.

In a recent interview with Betfred, Carl Froch gave his thoughts on the division situation. There, he opined that Fury's got his eyes on retirement, stating:

"I think Tyson Fury has one eye on retirement. I think he’s had enough... In football, every team plays each other. In boxing, you have Tyson Fury shouting all the odds and fights aren’t happening... If £100 million isn’t enough, then I don’t know when he’s going to stop. It's a frustrating time to be a boxing fan."

