What happened to Arthur Jones? Everything to know about Jon Jones' brother tragically passing away at 39

The late Arthur Jones was a former Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens, and the older brother of UFC legend Jon Jones and former NFL star Chandler Jones.

Jones, a fifth-round draft pick in 2010, played for the Ravens until the end of his rookie contract before joining the Indianapolis Colts, where he would play for three seasons before finishing his career in 2017 with the Washington Redskins.

Jones closed out his career with 173 total tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Earlier this Friday, Artur passed away due to health complications.

What happened to Arthur Jones?

Emergency Medical Services rushed to Arthur Jones' home in New York in the early hours of Friday, around 11 AM, but he had already passed away. He was 39 years old.

According to News Channel 9's Steve Infanti, an Onondaga County Sheriff's spokesperson, has since revealed that the former NFL star's pacemaker had triggered earlier that morning, alerting his doctor. Jones had a pre-existing heart condition, which is believed to have caused his untimely demise.

Check out Steve Infanti's post about Arthur Jones' death below:

Steve Infanti @SteveInfantiNC9 An Onondaga County Sheriff's spokesperson tells us that Arthur Jones' pacemaker went off this morning, automatically sending a message to his doctor. EMS responded to Jones' home just before 11 a.m., but he had already passed away. Jones had a pre-existing heart condition.

In a statement, Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta said:

"We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones' sudden passing. Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy, and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous, and enthusiastic -- always displaying a love for family, teammates, and friends. We send the deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur."

The MMA world also expressed sorrow over the passing of their superstar Jon Jones' brother, with Conor McGregor, Jon Anik, Derek Brunson, and others offering their condolences. In a statement on X, McGregor wrote:

"Very sad to hear this news, Arthur was a great man, a friendly giant! God speed Arthur Jones."

Jon has often credited growing up with Arthur for shaping him into the resilient fighter he is today.

Interestingly, Arthur, a two-time New York State heavyweight wrestling champion, even considered a switch to MMA during the 2011 NFL lockout. However, it ultimately never came to be as the lockout soon ended.

