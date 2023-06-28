Why was there an NBA lockout in 2011? Taking a closer look at the moment the league stopped

The NBA lockout in 2011 was the second such instance to happen in the history of the league. Borne over disputes regarding the new collective bargaining agreement, the lockout went on for a significant amount of time that ate into the regular season.

The NBA lockout started on July 1st and ended on December 8th in 2011. The 161-day lockout resulted in a lot of changes regarding the CBA as the team owners and the NBPA each voiced their concerns on the matter.

The lockout effectively cut the season short from 82 games to 66 games. This was comparatively lesser than the 1998-99 season, which cut the season down to 50 games.

However, 2011 lockout had a lot serious implications. During the period of inactivity, teams were strictly denied from making any trades, signings and even contacting players. Taking it a step further, coaches and players were not even allowed to use the team practice facilities.

The primary issues were pertaining to the salary cap structure and the division of revenue. The owners had put forward the players' income from basketball activies should be reduced from the pre-existing 51% to 47%. Meanwhile, the NBPA put forward their desire to have it increased to 53%.

As both sides failed to reach agreement, training camps and preseason were both cancelled. Gradually, the regular season had to be shortened as well.

Activities eventually resumed on December 8th after all the issues were dealt with. The split was settled at 49-51.2% along with a flexible salary cap and heavy luxury tax implications.

The current state of affairs regarding the new CBA also raised the potential for another lockout. However, an extension of the deadline may have saved such a situation.

Players were active during the NBA lockout

The one positive outcome of the NBA lockout were the player mixtapes coming out at the time. With some of the biggest names in the league playing in domestic and alternative leagues, fans got to see some of the most exciting pairings of superstars.

Players such as Kobe Bryant, James Harden and LeBron James were in the limelight even in these domestic leagues. With mixtapes aplenty for almost every player, fans still had access to the entertainment they craved in some form.

Unfortunately, the desire to see NBA basketball still lived on. Eventually, this would be satisfied as the lockout was lifted and the regular season started on Christmas day in 2011.

