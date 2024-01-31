What happened to Caleb Plant's daughter? Top boxer remembers late Alia Jean on the anniversary of her passing

Caleb Plant shared the rememberance of his late daughter, Alia Jean Plant, on the eighth anniversary of her passing. The 31-year-old boxer was relatively new in the sport when Alia Jean passed away due to a rare health condition.

Alia Jean’s health condition caused her to have over 150 seizures every day. She suffered from the condition throughout her life, and it affected every aspect of her life.

Plant sent her blood samples to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to determine the cause of her condition. However, all the tests returned negative results, and the exact reason for her suffering could never be determined.

The former super middleweight champion paid tribute to her on her death anniversary, Jan. 29, in an Instagram post:

During his appearance on The Mayweather Channel in 2017, Caleb Plant shed light on the little girl’s struggles:

"Every night she had to sleep with a heart monitor. Because sometimes it would go down and I would have to know. When it got to low, she also had to sleep with oxygen every night."

Speaking further, Caleb Plant said that she was unable to perform physical activities like holding her head up or making a fist:

"She was on life support five different times but in between those, she was doing things on her own."

The then-23-year-old father gave her eight medicines twice a day, and he had to give an injection in her leg every day. Alia Jean had to visit eight different doctors every week, and Caleb Plant had to live with her at the hospital, even when he was in the fight camp.

Caleb Plant reveals the final conversation with Alia Jean

Alia Jean fought with the unknown disease for 19 months but eventually lost the battle on Jan. 29, 2015. Caleb Plant revealed the heart-breaking conversation he had with her before she passed away:

"She was slowly going down and down and down and down and down. I went to her and I said, 'This has been a long 19 months and I know you have to be tired. If you are over this then I am okay with that. I'm not gonna be mad at you, disappointed in you, I'm not gonna be upset with you and if you're tired of this and you're done, you don't wanna do this anymore, then your daddy supports you and I'm gonna be right here.”

He added:

"I got to sit there with her and she took her last breath. January 29 at 10:55. And yeah, I just sat there with her for a long while and my father was right there by my side the whole time."

Watch Caleb Plant narrate the incident below (8:02):

Caleb has kept Alia Jean alive in his memories and remembers his late daughter fondly. He went on to become a boxing world champion a few years later and set a positive example for people struggling in their lives.