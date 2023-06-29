"What happened to cryptozoo" - Logan Paul and KSI's epic European prank on media and fans turns Twitter salty

Logan Paul solved the mystery behind a recent incident where fans threw empty bottles at him and KSI during an event. Paul stated that it was a prank and a marketing stunt to promote Prime, the energy drink launched by him and KSI.

Logan Paul and KSI have had a lot of success with the drink since its launch. However, their recent promotional event in Copenhagen did not go quite well. Viral videos showed fans throwing bottles at the duo every time KSI shouted ‘Drink PRIME’ during the event.

Paul has now come out and claimed that the whole fiasco was a prank they pulled off on the fans and most notably, the media! In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Paul also stated that the prank was a ‘marketing masterclass 101’ as it gave the event far more exposure.

“The media had a field day with this one… They thought they had us. You big dummies forgot. They’re our fans and we asked them to do it (pelt the bottles).”

A clip from the event proved Paul’s claims true as he can be seen instructing the crowd to throw bottles.

“Throw your empty bottles at us. We need to make it look like you guys hate us,” Paul said.

You can watch Paul’s revelation video below.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Another masterclass in marketing Another masterclass in marketing 🚨 Another masterclass in marketing 🚨 https://t.co/h5OprBYTy9

Logan Paul refused to take ‘credit’ for this idea, which he clearly believes to be a really good one, and passed it on to his partner KSI.

“I can’t take credit for this. This was KSI’s idea. But we got tens of millions of free impressions for Prime launching in Europe. It’s a good example of one of my favorite sayings - ‘Perhaps if you didn’t get the joke, you are the joke,” He concluded.

Fans react sarcastically to Logan Paul's video

While some Twitter users took the prank as a lighthearted joke, others did not mince the words and reminded Paul about the debacle of Cryptozoo - a game in which players could hatch and breed hybrid NFT animals that could get better value as time passed.

The game was never launched and a huge number of investors lost their money in the process. Paul later promised to refund investors $1.3 million and also pledged to finish the game. He received massive backlash and is also facing a lawsuit in this matter.

Twitter users took stinging jabs at Paul for his ‘marketing masterclass 101’ and posted some witty replies.

@danstryy asked Logan Paul about the $1.3 million pledged and wrote:

“What happened to the 1.3M with cryptozoo?”

“Here is another masterclass : where the money from cryptozoo?” @MrOnFireee asked.

“How is cryptozoo doing” @sam_versmissen tweeted.

“Almost as good as you marketed CryptoZoo am I right?” @ninjarmfc wrote.

“Maybe apply some of this masterclass to Crypto zoo refunds?” @Dsandford advised Logan Paul.

A good marketing class was crytpozoo. Gone big quiet with that one though wonder how it affected the thousands who lost big,” @PPRPAL added.

“what happened to cryptozoo bud,” @CLE_Optmistic asked Logan Paul.

“walked by a prime stand the other day in Sweden, was like isn't that that logan paul guys drink? Then i saw the price tag of 100kr (10 dollars) and i got my self a pepsi instead for 12kr (1.20 dollars) xD” @m8nimal clarified.

“We ain’t forget about ur other masterclass bro bro” @9ightwing tweeted.

