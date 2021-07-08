What happened to Dustin Poirier's ears?

UFC lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier suffers from a deformity known as a cauliflower ear. In this condition, the tissues in the ear swell up with blood due to repeated trauma, but instead of the fluid draining out of the ear, it just hardens and gives the ear a deformed look.

Cauliflower ears are a common problem among athletes who compete in combat sports like boxing and MMA as they tend to sustain a lot of damage to their ears. Some fighters themselves drain out the fluid using an injection.

Fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Junior dos Santos, Demetrious Johnson and BJ Penn also suffer from the condition.

Dustin Poirier is a UFC fighter who is currently competing in the 155-pound division for promotion. 'The Diamond' made his UFC debut way back in January 2011 when he defeated Josh Grispi via a unanimous decision at UFC 125.This was Poirier's debut in the featherweight division.

After 10 fights in the octagon, the Louisiana native faced off against Conor McGregor at UFC 178. 'The Diamond' lost the fight via a TKO in the opening round of the fight. After the loss, the 32-year-old moved up to the lightweight division.

Five years later, Dustin Poirier finally got a shot at UFC gold when he shared the octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. The fight did not end in Poirier's favor as the Louisiana native was submitted by 'The Eagle' in the third round of the fight.

Poirier bounced back from the championship loss by winning a five-round war against Dan Hooker last year..

The 32-year-old's last outing in the octagon was a rematch against 'The Notorious'. Poirier avenged his first loss by knocking out McGregor in the second round of the fight.

Dustin Poirier will face Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight at UFC 264

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will get another chance to prove who the superior MMA fighter is when they face off for the third time at UFC 264. The winner of the fight could potentially fight for the title next against Charles Oliveira.

