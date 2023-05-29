Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and Ohara Davies have had quite the relationship. The latter was previously signed to Hearn's promotion, however, he left the company in 2018 after their relationship turned sour. Davies went on to sign a contract with MTK Global.

Ohara Davies was suspended by Matchroom Boxing in December 2017 after making controversial remarks about The Sun newspaper and the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

Soon after this controversy, Ohara Davies announced his switch from Matchroom to MTK, and at the time it was claimed that the latter was kicked out of the company for his remarks. However, that does not seem to be the case.

Eddie Hearn and Ohara Davies recently clarified the situation during an interview with iFL TV. During the interview, the two argued over the latter's exit and Hearn revealed that the reason for Davies' leaving was the fact that his contract had expired:

"You never got kicked out of Matchroom! You gotta stop getting this in your head, you never got kicked out of Matchroom, you had no contract we said we didn't want to work with you anymore but by the signs of things, you had another deal and it ain't no problem anyway. So congratulations."

Eddie Hearn - Ohara Davies: Matchroom Boxing promoter gives update on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

A matchup between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is arguably one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. The two have been at odds for years and talks of a fight have gone on for a while, however, their teams have failed to come to terms and negotiations have always fallen apart.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the worldwhat they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world 🌎 what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ozNs9w0b8K

Moreover, 'The Gypsy King' recently claimed that he has sent a draft contract to Anthony Joshua to make the fight happen. However, it looks like that is not true. Speaking about the same during an interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, revealed that he has not recieved any contract from the Fury's team:

"I don't want someone trying to make Anthony Joshua look bad for any reason. So first things first, We have been sent no contract for a fight in September. So yeah, Tyson Fury came out last night said, 'I've sent a contract to Anthony Joshua and his team', he hasn't, his team hasn't."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (4:05):

