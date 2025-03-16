"What happened to fighting anyone," "Quack quack" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev's camp explains why they are stalling Ilia Topuria fight 

Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight championship successfully at UFC 311 against Renato Moicano. Since then, Ilia Topuria has called him out for a title showdown. Makhachev's camp explained why the 33-year-old was not interested in fighting Topuria, evoking reactions from fans.

'El Matador' vacated his featherweight title after defending it against Max Holloway at UFC 308. He switched up to the lightweight division and has been calling for a title shot in the division. Home of Fight posted on X explaining the reigning lightweight champion's team's reason for stalling the fight:

"Islam still thinks Ilia Topuria needs to earn a lightweight title shot."

As soon as the post was put up, MMA fans assembled in the comments section and reacted to it. One of them asked Makhachev about his vow to fight everyone by writing:

"What happened to fighting anyone..."

One fan accused Makhachev of ducking Topuria and wrote:

"Quack quack, He Ilia is such an easy fight, why not beat him and get an easy title defense instead of asking for Gaethje who has zero bjj."

A fan predicted a bad ending for Makhachev against Topuria in a potential fight and wrote:

"I honestly think Ilia puts Islam out."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight's comments section on X].

Arman Tsarukyan wants to fight Islam Makhachev for the title while calling him the "best"

Arman Tsarukyan missed an opportunity to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311. He was scheduled to headline the pay-per-view event alongside Makhachev but a last-minute back injury forced him out of the bout.

Tsarukyan wants to return to the octagon as soon as possible and get back into the race for the title. Talking to sports reporter Helen Yee, the 28-year-old praised the reigning lightweight champion while expressing his desire to share the octagon with him.

"I think so, if he [Makhachev] doesn't wanna move to 170. So ... right now he's the best and I don't see a lot of people who can beat him."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on Islam Makhachev below (5:51):

