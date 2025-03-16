  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "What happened to fighting anyone," "Quack quack" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev's camp explains why they are stalling Ilia Topuria fight 

"What happened to fighting anyone," "Quack quack" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev's camp explains why they are stalling Ilia Topuria fight 

By Imran
Modified Mar 16, 2025 19:04 GMT
Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria
Fans react to Islam Makhachev's (left) reluctance in giving Ilia Topuria (right) a direct title shot. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight championship successfully at UFC 311 against Renato Moicano. Since then, Ilia Topuria has called him out for a title showdown. Makhachev's camp explained why the 33-year-old was not interested in fighting Topuria, evoking reactions from fans.

Ad

'El Matador' vacated his featherweight title after defending it against Max Holloway at UFC 308. He switched up to the lightweight division and has been calling for a title shot in the division. Home of Fight posted on X explaining the reigning lightweight champion's team's reason for stalling the fight:

"Islam still thinks Ilia Topuria needs to earn a lightweight title shot."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

As soon as the post was put up, MMA fans assembled in the comments section and reacted to it. One of them asked Makhachev about his vow to fight everyone by writing:

"What happened to fighting anyone..."

One fan accused Makhachev of ducking Topuria and wrote:

"Quack quack, He Ilia is such an easy fight, why not beat him and get an easy title defense instead of asking for Gaethje who has zero bjj."
Ad

A fan predicted a bad ending for Makhachev against Topuria in a potential fight and wrote:

"I honestly think Ilia puts Islam out."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight&#039;s comments section on X].
Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight's comments section on X].

Arman Tsarukyan wants to fight Islam Makhachev for the title while calling him the "best"

Arman Tsarukyan missed an opportunity to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311. He was scheduled to headline the pay-per-view event alongside Makhachev but a last-minute back injury forced him out of the bout.

Ad

Tsarukyan wants to return to the octagon as soon as possible and get back into the race for the title. Talking to sports reporter Helen Yee, the 28-year-old praised the reigning lightweight champion while expressing his desire to share the octagon with him.

"I think so, if he [Makhachev] doesn't wanna move to 170. So ... right now he's the best and I don't see a lot of people who can beat him."
Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on Islam Makhachev below (5:51):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी