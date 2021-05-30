What happened to Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend Josie Harris?

Floyd Mayweather may be one of the greatest pugilists to have graced the squared circle; however, unlike his professional life, his personal life has been wrought with sorrow.

With the kind of fame that 'Money' enjoyed, it was only natural for him to receive an extravagant amount of attention from the opposite sex.

While Floyd Mayweather has had several romantic relationships, that with the late Josie Harris brought him the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

It was reported that Harris, the mother of three of Mayweather's four children, was found unresponsive in her car as it stood parked in the driveway of her home located in Southern California. She was pronounced dead at the scene later that night.

While law enforcement thought it best to avoid publicly revealing the cause of death at the time, it was later adjudged as an accidental overdose. As reported by USA Today, the specific cause of death was 'mixed drug toxicity' due to the ingestion of Fentanyl, an opioid, and Alprarzoam, a drug sold under the moniker of Xanax.

Josie Harris' history with Xanax

Harris had admitted that she was forced to rely on medication like Xanax due to her anxiety that stemmed from the strained relationship that she shared with Floyd Mayweather.

Towards the tail end of their relationship, meetings between the two were scarce, for Floyd Mayweather would rarely visit for anything other than collecting their children.

More often than not, the undefeated boxer had his private jet transport their children to avoid unnecessary encounters.

However, it was an arrangement that suited Harris, keeping their issues with domestic abuse in mind. She made the same known in the public forum as well.

"(It means) I don't have to take a Xanax before he (Floyd Mayweather) comes, otherwise I will be sweating bullets. For some reason I still get anxiety when I know that he is on his way. I have no idea why, but I get really overwhelmed when I know that I have to be around him," said Harris.

2020 was a tumultuous time for Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather endured heartbreak after heartbreak as he was forced to deal with the demise of the mother of his children, in addition to the loss of his trainer and uncle, Roger Mayweather.

He took to social media in a bid to declare that he would follow in the footsteps of his late trainer and guide the next generation of pugilists. This was Mayweather's way of paying tribute to the life of Roger Mayweather.

"I am new at training and so far I've been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world," said Mayweather in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Floyd Mayweather shared an extremely close relationship with Roger; therefore, news of the boxing great's passing hit 'Money' hard. Soon after his uncle's demise, Floyd Mayweather was determined to honor the legacy of his former trainer.

