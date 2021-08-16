What happened between Jake Paul and Lil Nas X?

Jake Paul has been involved in his fair share of controversies over the years.

In a TikTok video earlier this month, Jake Paul got fans talking yet again by revealing that he "hooked up" with rapper Lil Nas X.

The video was a compilation of his past "faults" following the recent trend on TikTok. Jake Paul included incidents such as getting "fired by Disney", getting "raided by FBI", and getting "jumped by Floyd Mayweather" in his list of follies. Just before the video ended, the screen showed the words "Hooked up with Lil Nas X".

Fans showed a lot of curiosity surrounding that particular claim. However, Jake Paul is yet to clarify his stance on the matter. Lil Nas X has not said anything on it either. However, Jake Paul did caption the video on TikTok as this: "A lot of Ls but the last one is a huge W."

Here's the TikTok video:

Jake Paul also referred to Tana Mongeau as a "sloth" whom he "fake married" once.

The younger Paul brother reportedly has no connection with the rapper and singer-songwriter, except that he follows Lil Nas X on Instagram. Nas does not follow Jake Paul back as of yet.

Several fans speculated on social media that Jake Paul is telling the truth, since the other points he listed are all true and open for the public to see.

Logan Paul makes a bold prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul also appears in one scene of the TikTok video. It is evident from their current public and social media appearances that Jake and Logan Paul are close as siblings. They support each other in their respective fights and other endeavors.

Logan Paul recently featured in the 'All Access: Paul vs. Woodley' video clip. He predicted a first round victory for his younger brother against Tyron Woodley while being grateful for the life they have built:

"Everyday, I look back at what we've been able to accomplish and I live with gratitude, being two kids from Ohio who didn't have this, who didn't have the world essentially in the palm of our hands and being able to do what we want with it. It's a very blessed life," Logan Paul said.

"I think he's gonna knock out Tyron Woodley in Round 1. Like Round 1 fight, Jake Paul to the moon," Logan Paul added.

Watch the full video below:

Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a cruiserweight boxing match at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Edited by Jack Cunningham