What happened to LeBron James’ son? Andrew Tate’s brother offers prayers after Bronny James suffers shock cardiac arrest

Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan Tate has offered his prayers after the recent incident with LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

LeBron and his family experienced a terrifying moment as his son, Bronny suffered a shocking cardiac arrest during a practice session.

The 18-year-old collapsed on the court and was promptly attended to by medical staff, who quickly treated him and transported him to the hospital. Fortunately, the young athlete is now in stable condition and has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

In the aftermath of the distressing medical incident, a spokesperson for the James family took to Twitter to provide an update on Bronny's condition.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0

Amidst this difficult period, support and prayers poured in from across the world of sports and beyond. Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan Tate, expressed his concern and support on Twitter, writing:

"Praying for @KingJames son and his family. 🙏🏽"

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman 🏽 Praying for @KingJames son and his family.

The gesture of solidarity from Andrew Tate's brother resonates with the overwhelming concern and support that LeBron James and his family have received during this trying time.

Andrew Tate's brother makes bold claims following the rebranding of Twitter to 'X'

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate has shared his reaction to the news of Elon Musk's plans to rename and rebrand Twitter.

Musk, who acquired the social media platform in 2022 for a staggering $44 billion, revealed his intention to move away from the name 'Twitter' and instead rename it 'X.'

Tate decided to weigh in with a meme of Elon Musk standing next to a Space X rocket. In his post, Tate humorously referred to Musk as the "destroyer" of Twitter, stating:

"Now I am become X, destroyer of Twitter."

Not stopping there, Tristan also made a bold prediction, claiming that the newly rebranded 'X' would eventually eliminate Instagram, which is owned by Musk's rival, Mark Zuckerberg. With confidence, he declared:

"X will be an Instagram killer. Bookmark this."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman X will be an Instagram killer.



Bookmark this.