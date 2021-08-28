What happened in Marlon Vera's last UFC fight?

Marlon Vera’s last fight was a thrilling back-and-forth war. It was a rematch that witnessed Vera face a familiar foe. ‘Chito’ clashed with Davey Grant, a bantamweight MMA stalwart from the UK, who held a dominant decision victory over Vera.

The rematch between Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and Davey Grant ended with Vera successfully avenging his lopsided decision loss with a dominant decision win. Today, we take a look back at Marlon Vera’s most recent fight and how the Ecuadorian fighter got his revenge in a rematch that was years in the making.

Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant 1

Marlon Vera and Davey Grant’s first fight as well as their rematch were contested in the bantamweight division under the UFC organizational banner. Vera fought Grant at UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Bisping on February 27th, 2016.

Grant was the aggressor in the fight and controlled the distance, masterfully disrupting Vera’s rhythm. The English fighter dominated in the striking and grappling realms throughout the fight and ended up securing a unanimous decision win with scores of 30-26 on all three judges’ scorecards. Range management and ground control were key factors in Grant’s win.

Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant 2

The rematch between Marlon Vera and Davey Grant transpired at UFC on ESPN: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige on June 19th, 2021. This time around, it was Vera who was the aggressor, constantly stalking Grant inside the octagon.

Marlon Vera thoroughly out-struck Davey Grant, racked up a considerable amount of control time on the mat, and almost submitted Grant on more than one occasion.

Despite the cuts, blood and damage he suffered, Grant somehow managed to survive the submission attempts. The fight went the three-round distance, and Vera was awarded the win on the judges’ scorecards with scores of 29-27, 29-28, and 30-26.

Marlon Vera vs. Frankie Edgar

As reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Marlon Vera and Frankie Edgar are now set to fight at UFC 268. The event is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 6th, 2021.

Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) will return to MSG for the first time since 2016. Edgar vs. Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) has been agreed to for 11/6 in New York, per sources. pic.twitter.com/tRfYJtReWz — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 27, 2021

It’s been revealed that the contracts haven’t been signed yet, but both parties have verbally agreed to the fight. Marlon Vera will be looking to beat Frankie Edgar in their bantamweight bout and continue working towards a shot at the UFC bantamweight title. Meanwhile, Edgar seeks to return to his winning ways after his recent KO loss against Cory Sandhagen.

UFC is targeting a bantamweight bout between Frankie Edgar and Marlon 'Chito' Vera for UFC 268 on Nov. 6, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN.



Contracts have not been signed, but both sides have verbally agreed. The event is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/VQTB4Ylu9z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 27, 2021

Edited by James McGlade