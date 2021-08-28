Frankie Edgar vs Chito Vera set for UFC 268

ESPN's Brett Okamoto has confirmed that Frankie Edgar will be returning to the octagon on November 6th at UFC 268. Edgar will be matched up against Marlon "Chito" Vera in the UFC's bantamweight division. The bout is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. The card is also set to feature Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington for the UFC welterweight championship as well as Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout.

Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) will return to MSG for the first time since 2016. Edgar vs. Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) has been agreed to for 11/6 in New York, per sources. pic.twitter.com/tRfYJtReWz — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 27, 2021

While Edgar was once a champion in the UFC in the lightweight division, he has dropped down the weight divisions in recent years. After spending several years competing in the featherweight division, Edgar dropped down to bantamweight in August 2020. He beat Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in his debut at that weight but suffered a brutal knock-out against Cory Sandhagen in his last fight.

Cory Sandhagen put Frankie Edgar out COLD 🥶 #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/AvrIH7hie6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 7, 2021

Edgar currently sits at No. 8 in the UFC bantamweight rankings and will face a tough test in the younger Vera.

Vera comes into this one on the back of his unanimous decision win over Davey Grant. Prior to that bout, he knocked out fan favorite Sean O'Malley before losing to former champion Jose Aldo. Aldo has also defeated Edgar on two occasions and is currently seeking his next opponent at bantamweight.

Although Vera is only ranked at No. 13, he may very well enter the bout as the favorite given he is over 10 years younger than Edgar. Edgar, who will have turned 40 prior to this bout, is likely approaching the end of his career.

Vera, on the other hand, has shown great potential and this fight suggests the UFC has great confidence in him. While they appear to be trying to create a star in Vera by using Edgar's significant credentials in the sport, Edgar could present a significant challenge. Prior to his most recent performance, Edgar looked competent in his workman-like victory over Munhoz, who is no slouch himself.

We will have to wait until November to see who comes out on top in this one but it is sure to be a big occasion. Edgar, who hasn't competed at MSG since 2016, may not have too many big moments left in him but this will be one of them. For Vera, this fight provides a massive opportunity to get a win over a former UFC champion.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by James McGlade