What happened to Max Holloway's eye? Exploring 'Blessed's' injury at UFC 276

Max Holloway is one of the best strikers in the UFC, and his relentless pressure and gas tank have made the Hawaiian one of the most beloved fighters on the roster.

Supremely skilled on his feet, 'Blessed' is usually the one dishing out punishment. However, there have been times when the former featherweight champion has been busted open by his opponents, as was the case at UFC 276 when he fought Alexander Volkanovski for the third time.

Max Holloway's more than two-year reign as the featherweight kingpin came to a halt when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245. While the American landed an immediate rematch against 'The Great' at UFC 251, Holloway once again lost to the Australian, this time via split decision.

It was a close fight, and with 'Blessed' dominating his next two opponents, he would land a trilogy fight against his arch-nemesis at UFC 276. However, the third time around, Volkanovski thoroughly outclassed and even cut open his foe as he cruised to his third win against Holloway.

One of the most notable moments of the fight came in the second round when a crushing right hand by the 'The Great' from the inside the pocket cut 'Blessed' above his left eye.

Catch the right hand that cut open Max Holloway below (2:45):

The injury continued to plague him for the rest of the fight. The fighter was immediately rushed to the hospital once the official decision was announced.

Why was Max Holloway's eye injury at UFC 276 so bad?

More than the blunt force inflicted by Alexander Volkanovski's punch, it is how 'The Great's' glove made contact with Max Holloway's face that made the cut above his eye so deep.

In an analysis on his YouTube channel, Dr. Brian J. Sutterer explained Holloway's injury in detail, saying:

"The big key for this punch and how it caused that severe of a cut was how it basically sheared down the front of Holloway's left eye. It wasn't just direct contact. It was contact, but his glove then sort of sheared down the side of the face, which is what induces more shear force through the skin and leads to a more severe tear or laceration."

Catch Dr. J. Sutterer's analysis of the eye injury below (0:36):