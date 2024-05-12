What happened during Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson result announcement? Fans react as "inexcusable" blunder triggers chaos

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on the huge blunder that occurred during the Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson result announcement. Hughes squared off against Johnson to defend her WBA bantamweight title in the co-main event of the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card.

The event took place on May 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The WBA bantamweight champion was perfect in her professional career going into this fight. The 41-year-old had a 6-0 record throughout her professional career. Hughes defeated Katie Healy in June 2023 to successfully defend her title in her most recent bout.

Meanwhile, Johnson was coming off a loss against Ellie Scotney in June 2023. Before her fight with Hughes, 'Sugar Neekz' had a 15-2 professional record.

Hughes started the fight on an aggressive note, hitting her opponent's head and body multiple times. In the following rounds, Johnson accelerated and began to land her shots. The fight lasted for ten rounds.

Confusion arose when the in-ring announcer stated that Hughes had won, but he quickly withdrew his statement to admit that he had misread the scorecards. Johnson was declared the winner, with the three judges scoring the fight 95-95, 96-94, and 98-92 in her favor.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''This is inexcusable. This man should never work in the sport of boxing ever again.''

''What a disgrace for boxing''

''I have watched boxing all of my life. I watched it with my dad and now i watched it with my son, we have every ali fight on dvd and watch them every year.I love the art of boxing but is the very worst ran sport in the world. Tonight is my offical divorce from boxing.''

''How is this sport real''

