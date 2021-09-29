What happened between Ronda Rousey and Floyd Mayweather?

The history between Floyd Mayweather and Ronda Rousey dates back to when 'Rowdy' was competing in the UFC.

In an interview from 2014 with BoxingScene.com's David Greisman, Floyd Mayweather referred to Ronda Rousey as 'he.' When asked about Rousey, who was the women's bantamweight champion at the time, Mayweather answered:

"I don't even know who he is... I ain't know who that is."

Floyd Mayweather's comments didn't sit well with UFC president Dana White, who then expressed his opinion on a potential match-up between Ronda Rousey and Floyd Mayweather. He said that 'Rowdy' would beat Mayweather in an MMA fight.

In an appearance on ESPN, White said:

"She'd definitely beat him. She'd beat him and she'd hurt him bad. Have you ever seen Floyd Mayweather? He's tiny. He's about this big. Trust me there'd be no problem. I've seen her throw bigger men than Floyd Mayweather and hurt them bad. She'd hurt him... It [wouldn't last long], it'd be over quick. If she put her hands on him it'd be over."

Ronda Rousey also chimed in, stating she made two to three times more money per second than the self-proclaimed 'TBE' (The Best Ever). She also addressed her remarks while on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Mayweather then reacted in typical fashion, saying that Rousey should first make $300 million and then call him out.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Floyd Mayweather responds to Ronda Rousey’s jab: "Make over $300M in 36 minutes, then call me” ble.ac/1DwrCE0 http://t.co/nEPUaEWAdh Floyd Mayweather responds to Ronda Rousey’s jab: "Make over $300M in 36 minutes, then call me” ble.ac/1DwrCE0 http://t.co/nEPUaEWAdh

Ronda Rousey once broke a reporter's rib

Ronda Rousey performed a Judo throw on Aaron Tru after confessing that she did not have enough physical strength to compete with a man.

Proving herself wrong, the Olympic Judoka performed a throw on the reporter, eventually breaking his rib.

The stunt left Tru with four busted ribs and he was seen lying on the floor in visible discomfort.

TheWrap @TheWrap Ronda Rousey Breaks Interviewer's Ribs with Sick Judo Throw goo.gl/FerTqX http://t.co/ovLwwUpuUQ Ronda Rousey Breaks Interviewer's Ribs with Sick Judo Throw goo.gl/FerTqX http://t.co/ovLwwUpuUQ

