What happened to Tom Aspinall's knee? Revisiting freak injury against Curtis Blaydes

The Tom Aspinall injury of 2022 was a graphic one that played out in front of the UFC fans in real-time.

Aspinall was testing skills with Curtis Blaydes in what was a UK-based homecoming bout for the former, and many in the United Kingdom were deflated by the ending.

Tom Aspinall sustained his first-ever UFC loss when his right knee gave out after throwing a kick fifteen seconds into their main event matchup.

Ahead of his return this summer from the July 2022 injury, Aspinall revealed that he has been largely fighting on one leg for a meaningful period and has been fighting with this knee injury for a few years now.

Aspinall stated that he sustained the injury in training years ago, and the sensation of it locking up would mostly occur while grappling. That fateful strike within the Blaydes fight was the first time that he had ever felt that knee-locking sensation while throwing a kick.

The actual tearing of the MCL and meniscus, as well as damage to the ACL in the fight, kept him out of competition for 364 days. Aspinall is certainly making up for lost time, though.

Check out the post for Aspinall's next major matchup below

Expand Tweet

Tom Aspinall's journey after Curtis Blaydes bout

Tom Aspinall has stated that pre and post-surgery Aspinall are two different people entirely. Pre-surgery Aspinall had been riding an eight-fight winning streak with a one hundred percent finishing rate. So, if true, that is quite an intriguing proposition, and it will be interesting to see how Aspinall keeps performing from here on out.

After a one-year hiatus from the cage, Aspinall returned to the win column. He put away Marcin Tybura in seventy-three seconds during their UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura bout this July.

The heavyweight phenom out of England next fights against Sergei Pavlovich with a vacant interim heavyweight title on the line. UFC champion Jon Jones was initially slated to face Stipe Miocic, but a pectoral injury to 'Bones' scrapped that title bout and made way for this interim fight.

This next contest for Tom Aspinall is set to transpire in the co-main event of UFC 295 on November 11.