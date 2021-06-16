What happened to TUF legend Dave Kaplan?

The Ultimate Fighter is returning after a long lay-off, and it is time to take a look at Dave Kaplan, who provided one of the best moments in TUF history. The American lightweight is now 41 years old but was immortalized in the world of UFC.

Dave Kaplan appeared on the eighth season of The Ultimate Fighter. Frank Mir and Antonio Nogueira were the two coaches on the show, and Kaplan was on Mir's team. He was an average fighter, but it was his personality that took his fame to another level.

In one of TUF's most viral moments, Kaplan asked his teammate Tom Lawlor to knock him out. Amazingly, Lawlor obliged, and the viewers were left with a moment that would live in their memory for years to come.

However, it didn't go well for Kaplan after that point. The man, also known as 'Diamond,' lost the TUF finale against Junie Allen Browning via a submission. He also lost his next two fights and hasn't fought in an MMA fight since 2010.

It was a sad ending to the story of Dave Kaplan. The lightweight realized he had little future as a fighter, and even if it was unfortunate for his fans, he made the right choice. However, Kaplan still enjoys his fame despite retiring from the sport.

Dave Kaplan appeared on an episode of Jeopardy in 2019

The former American lightweight fighter recently resurfaced in an episode of the popular American game show Jeopardy. The former UFC fighter was out of his depth as he failed to beat his fellow competitors during his appearance on the show.

Ex-UFC fighter Dave Kaplan makes appearance on "Jeopardy!" https://t.co/l55JCyxcmm pic.twitter.com/m3AIQo7tfD — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 12, 2019

Dave Kaplan, known for his punches rather than trivia knowledge, performed as well as one would expect of a former MMA fighter. He put in a solid effort but lost to opponents Anneke Garcia and returning two-day champion Jessica Holloway.

Dave Kaplan might not have been as successful as TUF alumni like Nate Diaz and Brandon Moreno, but he surely has one of the greatest moments in the show's history.

