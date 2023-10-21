What happened in UFC 294 fight between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev? Controversial ending by doctor explained 

The UFC 294 clash between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker ended in a controversial manner that has puzzled MMA fans. With high stakes involved in the light heavyweight clash, both Ankalaev and Walker entered the fight aiming to establish themselves as top contenders.

The fight commenced with Walker initiating action through a leg kick, but Ankalaev swiftly used his shin to strike Walker. The Brazilian retaliated by targeting Ankalaev's lead leg with kicks. Ankalaev checked some of Walker's kicks skillfully and delivered a strong right hand in the process.

Despite suffering damage from the right hand, Johnny Walker surprised Ankalaev with a flying knee attempt. However, Ankalaev managed to push through it, taking Walker to the ground, where he opted for a side choke submission attempt. Walker defended the submission and unleashed short punches.

In a pivotal moment, Magomed Ankalaev drove his knee into Walker's chin while Walker's knee was down, prompting referee Dan Movahedi to intervene due to the foul. The cage-side doctor was called in to assess Johnny Walker's condition, resulting in a tense pause. The Brazilian did not respond to the doctor's question, which was later highlighted in the replay.

Ultimately, the doctor declared that Johnny Walker could not continue, a decision that left both fighters visibly frustrated. The fight was declared a no-contest due to the unintentional illegal knee. Despite their desire to continue to fight, rules dictated otherwise. UFC CEO Dana White assured both fighters inside the octagon that the matter will be addressed.