What happened to Vitor Belfort's sister?

Vitor Belfort's sister, Priscila, disappeared on 9 January 2004. She was never found again. Three years later, in 2007, Elaine Paiva confessed to having been involved in her kidnapping and murder.

According to the woman, Vitor Belfort's sister owed $4000 to drug dealers, which served as the motive for the kidnapping. She was allegedly killed thereafter, and her body was buried in the woods in Rio de Janeiro. Despite conducting multiple searches, police were unable to locate her remains.

While Vitor Belfort believes that Priscila was indeed kidnapped and brutally murdered, his mother believes she is still alive and probably at the mercy of sex traffickers. Over the years, suspects Leonardo Luiz Batista and Leandro Ferreira Fernandes have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Priscila Belfort.

In an interview with Fightful last year, Vitor Belfort stated the following about the death of his sister:

"We don't know. My mom thinks she is in sex trafficking still. I think she was brutally murdered by these people that live in a slum in Brazil. They're killers. They are evil people. They have evil people everywhere but it's insane.They burn people alive because they like it. They torture. They put them on tires and burn them so no one can find the teeth.They're killers. Human trafficking is serious…They're selling kids, they're putting women in sex trafficking. Slavery still exists. Sex trafficking, human trafficking. My sister has been missing since 2004. Human trafficking is a huge thing. No one is doing anything about it. Human trafficking is a $200billion industry. People are in slavery, sex trafficking. Kids are being sold for thousands, tens-of-thousands of dollars. That's insane. We gotta stop it. Someone is doing something really, really bad. That's my fight, that's my cause," Vitor Belfort said.

Vitor Belfort opens up about his missing sister, urges the public to help stop human trafficking: "I believe she was brutally murdered"

Vitor Belfort set to enter the boxing ring on September 11

Vitor Belfort is set to step inside the boxing ring on September 11 to take on former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. Belfort was initially set to face Oscar De La Hoya. However, 'The Golden Boy' tested positive for COVID-19 just a week before the fight and was forced to pull out. Holyfield saved the day by stepping in on short notice.

With Oscar De La Hoya out, Evander Holyfield is stepping in to fight Vitor Belfort.



If the California commission won’t approve the #HolyfieldBelfort fight, the entire card could move to another state. (via @MikeCoppinger) pic.twitter.com/7spbhUt5UD — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 3, 2021

