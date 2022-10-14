What is Hasbulla Magomedov's net worth?

Hasbulla Magomedov is known worldwide for his antics with Russian MMA stars and his legendary feud with Abdu Rozik. The Dagestani social media star recently signed a deal with the UFC, which is likely worth a few million dollars. However, as of right now, Magomedov has a net worth of $200,000, according to LadBible.

The 20-year-old also has millions of followers on both Instagram and TikTok, which will likely earn the Dagestani a stable income via sponsorships and views. Hasbulla also launched his own NFT collection, which currently has a floor price of 0.13 ETH (1,295.50 USD) per Crypto Hasbulla.

When Hasbulla Magomedov originally signed a deal with the UFC, his PR team stated that his earnings would exceed that of many fighters over the course of a five-year deal. The Dagestani's PR team also said that the 20-year-old wasn't going to fight yet, but this has seeming changed:

"We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed 5 year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…"

Given all of Magomedov's revenue streams, it's likely that the 20-year-old's net worth will rise in the next couple of years. Based solely on his UFC deal alone, you'd have to imagine that 'Mini Khabib' would earn millions of dollars over the course of the five-year deal.

Are Hasbulla Magomedov and Islam Makhachev friends?

Yes. In an interview back in 2021, Hasbulla Magomedov confirmed that he has been friends with Islam Makhachev for a very long time and also said that Makhachev is his neighbor in Dagestan.

While speaking to the media at an Eagle FC event back in 2021, 'Mini Khabib' stated that Makhachev and himself have been friends for around ten years:

"I know Islam (Makhachev) for a long time. Very long time. We weren't close friends but we've known each other for about 10 years."

When a member of the media asked if they both lived in the town of Khushet in Dagestan, Hasbulla replied:

"Yes, he's (Makhachev) my neighbor."

Watch Hasbulla speak to the media below:

Hasbulla Magomedov recently wished Islam Makhachev good luck for his upcoming bout against Charles Oliveira, further confirming their close bond. While posting on Instagram, 'Mini Khabib' stated (translation via Instagram):

"Islam, there is not much left before the battle, go full throttle, In Sha ALLAH, the belt will be in Hushet." [translated via Instagram]

