"What the hell is that" - Fans outraged as Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 scorecards divide opinion across boxing world

The Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall scorecards have courted controversy once again. Only this time, it is due to Catterall earning what some believe to be an undeserved unanimous decision win, with fans taking specific issue with the judges' scorecards of 117-111, 117-111, 116-113.

Fans took to X to express their grievances with the verdict of the fight. Some were even astonished by the outcome, as the bout appeared to be more closely contested than the official scorecards suggested. Naturally, fans had much to say about the judges.

One fan, in particular, mocked judge Kevin Parker, hoping to see him barred from ever judging another boxing match:

"Kevin Parker should never be allowed to officiate any fight, ever again"

Some fans felt that while Catterrall won the fight, the scorecards were misleading regarding the margins by which he won:

"It was definitely closer than 117-111 but the better fighter won for sure"

This sentiment was echoed by others.:

"Bob's got a point... shocking cards. Right man won, but inspires no confidence again whatsoever."

The judges continued getting flack from stunned fans:

"Two judges giving round 3 to Catterall? What the hell is that?"

A collage of fan reactions to the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 scorecards

While both men were hoping to leave the ring tonight without a shred of controversy, they, in some ways, repeated their first fight, which ended with a controversial split-decision win in Taylor's favor, with the Scotsman retaining his then-WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring light welterweight titles.

This only worsens the narrative surrounding boxing judges, as many have expressed frustration with the rise in controversial scorecards in the sport, with Tyson Fury's split-decision win over Francis Ngannou and Devin Haney's unanimous decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko being notable examples.

With both men 1-1, and each fight being controversial, there may very well be a trilogy bout at this rate.