“What the hell was this” - Conor McGregor’s impromptu face-off with Petr Yan in Dubai sends MMA Twitter into overdrive

Conor McGregor and Petr Yan set MMA Twitter on fire with an unexpected faceoff.

On April 29, McGregor made headlines by attending BKFC 41, headlined by Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold. Following Perry’s knockout win, ‘The Notorious’ entered the ring and faced off with ‘Platinum,’ sending shockwaves through the MMA community.

Well, McGregor managed to top his unpredictable faceoff with Perry. Earlier today, the former two-division UFC champion attended IBA Champions Night in Dubai. Suddenly, ‘The Notorious’ met UFC bantamweight Petr Yan in the ring for an intense staredown.

Petr Yan is a former UFC champion who continues to fight at 135 pounds. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has prioritized a decreased weight cut, pushing him to 170 pounds with the ability to fight at lightweight. Therefore, Yan and McGregor likely won’t be fighting anytime soon.

When is Conor McGregor and Petr Yan fighting next in the UFC?

Conor McGregor was expected to make his highly-anticipated UFC return at the end of 2023. Unfortunately, McGregor failed to join the USADA drug-testing pool in time, making him ineligible to fight. As a result, the Notorious will return in the first half of 2024.

McGregor has longly been connected to a potential fight against Michael Chandler after they coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan last fought on March 11, when he suffered his third consecutive defeat due to a unanimous decision loss against Merab Dvalishvili. Since then, the former UFC bantamweight champion has been hard at work preparing for what’s next.

Later today, Song Yadong will take on Chris Gutierrez in the UFC Vegas 83 main event. If Song defeats Gutierrez, he plans to call out Yan for a potential action-packed matchup in the first half of 2024.

