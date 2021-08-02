What are the homophobic remarks that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao received flak for?

Legendary boxer and current WBA middleweight champion Manny Pacquiao is a man who is greatly revered by the boxing community. However, he got himself into a huge controversy when he stated gay persons were worse than animals.

The pugilist made the controversial statements when he was running for a seat in the senate of the Philippines in 2016. He said:

"It's common sense. Will you see any animals where male is to male and female is to female? The animals are better. They know how to distinguish male from female. If we approve [of] male on male, female on female, then man is worse than animals."

Naturally, this caused massive outrage on the global stage. People of the LGBTQ+ community were shocked by his comments, and Pacquiao's image was tarnished in front of the world. His statements caused a lot of trouble because of his hold on several young and impressionable boxing fans.

However, the boxer quickly apologized for his statements on social media in a tweet that has now been deleted. Pacquiao did not change his position on same-sex marriage and said:

"I'm sorry for everyone who got hurt due to my comparison of gay people to animals. It was my mistake. Please forgive me for those who I've hurt. But this does not change my position against same-sex marriage. That's what I believe. My only mistake is comparing gay people to animals."

These statements also angered Nike, who terminated their partnership with Manny Pacquiao. The conglomerate had a largely successful relationship with Pacquiao, but they voiced their support for the LGBTQ+ community with this move.

Manny Pacquiao and his fight against Errol Spence Jr.

Manny Pacquiao has come a long way after five years of making those statements. He is now serving as the Senator of the Philippines since 2016 and is also going to fight Errol Spence Jr. in one of the biggest boxing matches of 2021.

Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. fight on August 21, 2021. Pacquiao's fans would love to see him win at the age of 42, and if he does beat Spence, it will be one of the greatest stories in boxing history.

