"What if I just ran into you in a backyard"- Bobby Green's distinct approach while analyzing short-notice bout with Jalin Turner

Bobby Green is set to face Jalin Turner on short notice at UFC on ESPN 52 this weekend as the latter stepped in for Dan Hooker, who broke his arm last week. 'King' recently revealed that his approach to the bout has not changed despite the switch in opponent.

During a recent appearance on DC & RC, the No.13-ranked lightweight stated:

"I really don't pay too much attention to all that, at the end of the day. I look at it more like, fighting is a - what if I just ran into you in a backyard? What if we just ran into each other in the club and we had a fight? You just got to fight and so, more so than thinking about how you're going to get prepared, you just look at it like a fight and it's going to play the way it plays out."

Green added that he wasn't expecting 'The Tarantula' to step up as Dan Hooker's replacement, stating:

"Out of all the guys that raised their hand, he wasn't one of the guys that raised their hand so I wasn't expecting him at all. I was expecting all these guys that were actually asking for it, but I take whoever they give me."

Green is coming off of back-to-back finishes against Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson. He picked up a finish over Jared Gordon in his previous bout, however, it was overturned to a no-contest after ringside officials ruled that a clash of heads led to the knockout.

Meanwhile, Turner is coming off of back-to-back split decision losses against Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker. He was previously on a five-fight win streak.

Bobby Green previously sent out an open invitation to the lightweight division

Following Dan Hooker's injury and subsequent withdrawal from UFC on ESPN 52, Bobby Green issued an open invitation to any lightweight opponent willing to step in on short notice. 'King' released a clip to his Instagram, stating:

"I want to see who's gangster like me. I've fought on ten days notice. I went on two weeks notice. I made weight, passed the f**k out, my lungs collapsed and everything on two weeks notice. I done did it all. Let me see who's gangster like me. I guarantee you don't nobody step up. Let's find out."

While several opponents threw their names in the hat for a potential matchup, Jalin Turner was announced as his opponent for the UFC on ESPN 52 bout.