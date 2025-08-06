  • home icon
  • "What an incredibly difficult situation" - Chael Sonnen warns Islam Makhachev is in a no-win situation at welterweight

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 06, 2025 14:05 GMT
Chael Sonnen talks about Islam Makhachev. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Chael Sonnen recently raised concerns about Islam Makhachev’s future in the welterweight division. The UFC Hall of Famer questioned what the Dagestani fighter’s next move would be if he fails to dethrone the reigning 170-pound champion in their potential title clash.

Jack Della Maddalena became the third Australian champion in the MMA organization after he captured the welterweight title from Makhachev’s close friend Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this year. As a result, the 33-year-old vacated his lightweight and moved up to challenge Della Maddalena. The two are now expected to headline the UFC 322 pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden in November.

In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen offered his thoughts on Makhachev’s next move if he suffers defeat against Della Maddalena. Combat sports news outlet Red Corner MMA posted the UFC analyst's remarks on X, which stated:

''What an incredibly difficult situation to put Islam in. If he loses, are you going to run back to 155, which, by the way, isn’t the way you left it, there’s a new king. Or do you start reclaiming the ladder at 170? Not one that I believe Team Islam is considering. I believe they are expecting to win.''
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Makhachev and his team are confident about his chances against Della Maddalena, as the former lightweight champion has started his training camp at Buka Gym in Dubai. Earlier this year at UFC 311, Makhachev made history by making the most lightweight title defenses (4) in the promotion's history by submitting Renato Moicano in the opening round.

Chael Sonnen believes Jack Della Maddalena can cement his legacy by defeating Islam Makhachev

In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Chael Sonnen discussed the rumored welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev later this year.

According to Sonnen, Della Maddalena can leave a mark among the MMA audience by defeating Makhachev:

''I knew that [Della Maddalena] and Islam [Makhachev] has been announced. In fact, it was announced almost 3 months ago...I think that Jack is in a wonderful opportunity to not only defend his belt to gain esteem with the audience and the organization. I think he's in a spot, this is what nobody's talking about, to chase down Topuria for that number one pound-for-pound. Jack is going to look a lot different to all of us if he beats Islam at the Garden.''
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (2:30):

youtube-cover
