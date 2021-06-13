What is Israel Adesanya's religion?

Israel Adesanya was born into a Christian family in 1989 in Lagos, Nigeria. However, according to Childhood Biography, he doesn't practice any religion. Adesanya, on numerous occasions, has posted tweets that suggest his skepticism about Christianity.

He clowns me about believing in cartoon characters, yet he pretends to be a Christian and read the watered down version of the Bible...hahaha the irony.

You don’t know God Jonathan. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 2, 2020

Childhood Biography reported that although Israel Adesanya is not a believer in God, he appreciates the teachings of different religions.

"I don't practice any religion or follow any code but my own. I have the emotional capacity to appreciate the artistry and many other things from different religions, cultures, cliques, etc," said Adesanya.

Following the unfortunate Christchurch mosque shooting in 2019, Adesanya was asked if he followed Islam. The UFC middleweight champion admitted that he did explore other religions just to learn about them.

"Born into a Christian household, but had an idea for a while to visit other religions to just catch a vibe and learn something from a different or the same perspective," Adesanya responded to a fan via Instagram.

Despite not practicing any religion, Israel Adesanya seems to have grasped a lesson or two about Christianity. After his split decision win over Marvin Vettori in 2018, the 31-year-old addressed his performance - which he thought was disappointing - by stating:

"Even Jesus Christ, he was the greatest guy of all time; he got crucified. I welcome all the criticism. Because it’s good for me. I criticize myself."

Israel Adesanya will fight Marvin Vettori next at UFC 263

UFC 253 Adesanya v Costa: Weigh-Ins

Israel Adesanya's next UFC outing will be opposite Marvin Vettori. The duo will challenge each other in a rematch at UFC 263, which is scheduled to take place later tonight.

'The Last Stylebender' is coming off a loss to Jan Blachowicz. After two successful title defenses, Adesanya moved up one division to pursue champ-champ status. But after five hard-fought rounds, it was Blachowicz who came out on top.

Meanwhile, Vettori's last UFC fight was against Kevin Holland in April 2021. Before that, he got the better of a higher-ranked Jack Hermansson. The win over 'The Joker' established Vettori as a legitimate contender in the UFC middleweight division.

