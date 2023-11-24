What items did Henry Cejudo put up for sale? Everything you need to know about 'Triple C's MMA Yard sale on MILLIONS.co

Henry Cejudo is considered one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time with his incredible achievements in both wrestling and MMA and is now providing fans the opportunity to purchase some of his memorabilia.

'Triple C' recently hosted a virtual MMA yard sale on MILLIONS.co, where he auctioned off some of his fight work kits that he wore for significant moments in his UFC career.

The former two-division UFC champion and 2008 Olympic gold medalist has an online store on his MILLIONS.co account where fans can purchase his new 'CCC by Henry Cejudo' and 'The Triple C & Schmo Show' merchandise and autographed memorabilia, so his yard sale provides authentication on the items that are being auctioned off.

By personally auctioning off the items on his page, it ensures that fans aren't being misled, which is an unfortunate reality as it pertains to collecting. In a video uploaded to his MILLIONS account, Henry Cejudo previewed his virtual yard sale and mentioned that despite the items being significant to him, he wanted to auction them off for fans to include in their personal collection or man cave rather than just keeping them in storage.

He said:

"My UFC shoes...My shorts, the ones that I beat T.J. Dillashaw in...My shorts, the ones that I beat Dominick Cruz in...My shorts unfortunately...That I lost to damn Aljamain Sterling with, I definitely don't want those...My shorts that I ended up beating Demetrious Johnson in...My workout shirts...Championship jacket...Last jacket from the UFC."

It remains to be seen how much each item is sold for as they are from Henry Cejudo's most significant UFC wins, including his flyweight win over Demetrious Johnson and both his title defenses. It will be interesting to see whether the final sale price on his special MILLIONS.co yard sale will result in other fighters following suit and hosting a virtual yard sale of their own.