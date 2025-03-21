What is Jesus Ramos Jr.'s ethnicity? Everything you should know about the boxer's heritage, family background, and more

Jesus Ramos Jr.'s ethnicity has always been a topic of conversation. Boxing is nothing if not tribalistic, with different countries and demographics eager to have a representative at the top of the sport, and this Saturday, Ramos takes on Guido Schramm in a middleweight boxing match.

He will be on the main card of the Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker event in what promises to be his most high-profile fight. He is young and powerful, so he has every tool to rise to stardom off the back of thrilling performances and stoppages.

So, what exactly is his ethnicity, who does he represent in boxing, and whose style has he adopted?

What is Jesus Ramos Jr.'s ethnicity?

Born in Casa Grande, Arizona, United States, on March 7, 2001, Jesus Ramos Jr. is an American by birth. However, he is known for being of Mexican descent, with his parents being immigrants from Sinaloa. He represents his heritage proudly every time he steps into the ring, which is a long tradition in his family.

Both his father and uncle are boxers. Though his father only ever competed as an amateur before pursuing the path of a trainer, his uncle became a professional boxer, much like his nephew. The Ramos clan occasionally returns to Sinaloa to visit extended family, allowing Ramos to connect to his roots.

Tomorrow, he will be determined to defeat Argentina's Guido Schramm on the biggest stage he has ever competed on.

Examining Jesus Ramos Jr.'s professional boxing career

Jesus Ramos Jr. is a dynamite in the boxing ring, with an impressive 22-1 record comprising 18 stoppages. At just 24 years old, he has a long career ahead of him, with aspirations of capturing a world championship at some point. Thus far, a world title has eluded him, but he has captured more minor belts.

Back in 2022, he TKO'd Vladimir Hernandez to win the vacant WBC USA Silver super welterweight title. It remains the only significant title he has won as professional boxer, but with a few more wins and enough promotional weight behind him, he could find himself fighting for a world title soon.

