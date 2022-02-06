What was Joe Rogan's 'Planet of the Apes' comment about?

Joe Rogan has recently received a lot of backlash due to alleged racist comments he made on his popular podcast show, the Joe Rogan Experience.

As a result, Rogan uploaded an apology video to his official Instagram handle and addressed several issues. In the clip, Rogan explains why he made the infamous "Planet of the Apes" remark.

The incident that led to the podcast discussion took place 11 years ago while he and his companions were apparently in Philadelphia. During their time there, they went to see the Planet of the Apes film.

They were dropped off in a predominantly black neighborhood by a cab driver. Rogan claimed to have used the N-word and likened the neighborhood to Planet of the Apes in an attempt to narrate the incident in a more entertaining way for his podcast episode. However, Rogan also admitted that he had a wonderful experience in the neighborhood.

Responding to the backlash, Joe Rogan said:

"I was telling a story in the podcast about how me and my friend Tommy and his girlfriend, we got really high, we’re in Philadelphia and we went to go see Planet of the Apes. We didn’t know where we were going, we just got dropped off by a cab and we got dropped off in this all-black neighbourhood. And I was trying to make the story entertaining and I said, 'We got out and it was like we were in Africa, like we were in Planet of the Apes.' I did not, nor would I ever, say that black people are apes, but it sure f***ing sounded like that. And I immediately afterwards said, ‘That’s a racist thing to say.'"

Joe Rogan gets called out by Caitlyn Jenner for "transphobic" comments

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was in conversation with Special Forces operator and retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy in episode 1535 of his podcast, which was uploaded on September 11, 2020.

In the episode, Rogan discussed his writing approach for the Netflix special Triggered from 2016. The podcaster joked about Caitlyn Jenner, her daughters and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality show.

Rogan jokingly termed Caitlyn Jenner as "crazy" and stated that she influenced her daughters as well. A few days later, Jenner slammed the statement on TMZ Live.

"He’s a homophobic, transphobic a**. He does this all the time... My daughters have done extremely well. He’s gotten his fame by putting other people down and making jokes about it. My family has done it through hard work... It is not a joke. It’s serious stuff. I feel Joe Rogan has a lot to learn."

