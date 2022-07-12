What is 'Alpha Brain' and what did Joe Rogan have to say about it?

Since Onnit, a health brand Joe Rogan has pushed for many years now, launched Alpha Brain, the podcaster has been very vocal about the product's alleged benefits.

In a tweet from 2015, Rogan claimed that a single dose of Alpha Brain can boost your processing speeds:

"A single dose of @Onnit Alpha Brain significantly increases processing speeds"

Onnit's website claims that Alpha Brain is a dietary supplement that can support cognitive functions, including memory, mental speed, and focus. While speaking on Onnit's YouTube channel back in 2015, Aubrey Marcus seemingly suggested that it was Joe Rogan's idea to create a Nootropic.

Rogan stated in the video that Alpha Brain was the first Nootropic that made him feel like he didn't want to do anything without it. This implied that the product left him fully charged while doing his stand-up gigs or working with the UFC.

Watch the full video below:

However, Nootropics have been controversial in the past, with the United States deeming some nootropic supplements as having misleading ingredients and also illegal marketing campaigns. (nutraingredients-usa and time.com)

In 2019, the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) also issued warnings to companies selling Nootropics about potential advertising fraud and marketing scams.

Is Joe Rogan involved in the Onnit brand?

Yes, Joe Rogan is the co-founder of Onnit. The podcaster is also a promoter of the brand, often appearing in promotional advertising for the company on social media.

The UFC commentator also promotes the brand on his own platforms, with the products being advertised on the JRE podcast. Rogan's podcast is one of the largest in the world, meaning the promotion on his platform has helped Onnit develop quickly.

Aubrey Marcus is the creator of the brand and in a short amount of time, the businessman has taken his brand's worth to over $20 million. The health and fitness company mainly targets people that actively workout and are hoping to get the most out of their exercise with various supplements.

Rogan is a 'fitness freak' and will occasionally posts images and videos of himself working out on social media. The UFC commentator is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, meaning he doesn't just workout for the looks. He will often tag Onnit in these posts, giving further promotion to the brand.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far