What did Joe Rogan say about TikTok's Terms of Service?

During episode 1847 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan shared some concerning details about the Chinese video hosting service TikTok.

The JRE host stated that the company's Terms of Service were extremely invasive. The podcaster explained that according to TikTok's privacy policy, it would have access to information such as a user's mobile apps, file names, and even keystroke patterns.

Rogan then proceeded to read TikTok's terms of service on his phone:

"This is from TikTok's privacy policy... 'We collect certain information about the device you use to access the platform, such as your IP address, user region..., mobile carrier, time zone... the model of your device... your screen resolution and operating system, app and file names and types. So all the apps and all your file names, all the things you've filed away on your phone, they have access to that. Key stroke patterns or rhythms...' Which means that they know every f*****g thing you type."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about TikTok's sketchy privacy policy below:

Furthermore, the 55-year-old added that according to the platform's privacy policy, TikTok can even acquire data from devices that aren't even currently in use by a person.

"We many also associate you with information collected from devices other than those you use to login to the platform [Rogan reading from the privacy policy]. Meaning, they can use other computers that you're not even using to log into TikTok [and] they can suck the data off that."

When former CIA agent Mike Baker told Joe Rogan why the US Amry views TikTok as a cyber threat

During episode 1414 of The Joe Rogan Experience, former CIA agent Mike Baker told Joe Rogan that the US military has ordered its personnel to stay off the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok.

Baker explained that the platform will have to surrender any and all data the Chinese authorities ask for, even if it publicly denies working with the CCP government:

"The US military has instructed all personnel to stay off of TikTok. Again because of the same concern, these companies can argue all they want to that they are independent from the Chinese authorities. But ultimately, the Chinese authorities knock on their door and say, we would like access to your database because we want to hoover up all the information about every US military personnel."

Watch Mike Baker explain why TikTok is a cyber threat below:

According to a 2019 report by Military.com, army spokeswoman Lt. Col. Robin Ochoa revealed that the US army doesn't allow TikTok on any government phones.

Ironically, last year the Biden administration revoked the blanket ban on TikTok previously enforced by the former Trump government.

