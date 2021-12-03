What is Jon Jones' grappling record?

Jon Jones' grappling record is 5-0. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is a high-level grappler who has faced elite competition inside the UFC octagon.

Jones' most recent grappling match took place at the Submission Underground 2 event in 2016. 'Bones' faced UFC Hall of Famer Dan Henderson and defeated him via an arm-triangle choke.

The event took place in Portland, Oregon and was widely covered by the media.

Although Jones has a short resume as a professional grappler, his real grappling skills have been on display when he competed as a light heavyweight in the UFC.

Jon Jones has six submission finishes inside the octagon.

One of his most impressive submission victories came against Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 when Jones defended the light heavyweight title for the second time after winning it against Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua at UFC 128.

Watch Jon Jones' standing guillotine choke finish vs. Lyoto Machida below:

Catch Wrestling U @CatchWrestling The title fight was of course Jon Jones vs Lyoto Machida; the champion put the challenger completely to sleep. The title fight was of course Jon Jones vs Lyoto Machida; the champion put the challenger completely to sleep. https://t.co/yauGkzQmv8

Jones is one of the most skilled fighters on the ground, owing to his college wrestling background. His technical superiority often overwhelms his opponents; a recent example was when Jones secured a stoppage victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in their much-anticipated rematch.

Watch the finish below:

Jake Hager accused Jon Jones of backing out from their grappling match, claims 'Bones' is scared

AEW wrestler Jake Hager, in his recent appearance on the Throwing Down podcast, stated that Jon Jones backed out of their scheduled grappling bout because the latter was wary of Hager's wrestling skills.

Accusing Jones of being scared, Hager said:

"I don’t know what’s going on. I’m training, I’m ready, as far as I know, it’s on, then it got quiet on his end. I don’t know if [Jon Jones] saw my résumé, like, ‘Oh, this is an Oklahoman country boy, I don’t know if I want to wrestle him.’ Maybe he saw that I wrestle for AEW and he got a little scared. Everybody wants to work for AEW, so maybe he wants to get a job."

Last month, Jon Jones shared some breaking news via his Twitter page that he would be facing Jake Hager in a grappling contest hosted by FURY Pro Grappling on December 9. Hager, however, accused Jones of jumping the gun and said that no contracts were signed. Hager's reply ignited a Twitter feud between the former WWE superstar and Jon Jones.

Listen to Jake Hager's full appearance on Throwing Down below:

