What did Jon Jones walk out to? Top tracks 'Bones' has used throughout his UFC career

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, boasting a career defined by remarkable achievements and unprecedented highs. However, his journey has been clouded by tumultuous moments and numerous high-profile incidents that may tarnish his legacy in the eyes of some fans. Despite these adversities, 'Bones' has demonstrated remarkable resilience, consistently bouncing back and reclaiming his position at the top.

Jones made his professional MMA debut at a Full Force Productions event in April 2008, securing a TKO victory over Brad Bernard. Within just four months, he made his promotional debut against Andre Gusmao at UFC 87: Seek and Destroy, marking the start of a legendary career. In 2011, 'Bones' became the youngest UFC champion in history, and would go on to defend his title numerous times over the following years.

Despite Jones often being celebrated as the GOAT, few are aware of the songs the 36-year-old American has chosen for his walkouts throughout his career.

What did Jon Jones walk out to?

At just 23 years old, Jon Jones claimed the UFC light heavyweight title from Maurício Rua with a third-round TKO at UFC 128 in March 2011. By then, Jones had established a signature walkout tradition, entering the arena to the beats of 50 Cent’s 'God Gave Me Style' combined with a mashup of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' 'Empire State of Mind.' These songs quickly became synonymous with his image and legacy.

'Bones' currently boasts an octagon record of 27-1 with one no-contest. The sole blemish on Jones' record came in December 2009 against Matt Hamill, when he was disqualified by referee Steve Mazzagatti for using illegal 12-to-6 elbows, which incapacitated his opponent and rendered him unable to continue.

After five successful title defenses and several run-ins with the law, including hit-and-run and DUI incidents, Jones faced Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in September 2013. This epic five-round battle became one of the most legendary fights in MMA history, with Jones ultimately securing a unanimous decision victory. For this iconic bout, he walked out to his signature tune, 'God Gave Me Style.'

However, in his subsequent octagon appearance against Glover Teixeira at UFC 172 in April 2014, Jones opted for a departure from his usual walkout song. Instead of his customary tune, he chose to enter the arena to the sounds of the Nelly track 'Hot in Herre' before securing his dominant decision win.

Nine months later, the 205-pound champion returned to action at UFC 182 in January 2015 against Daniel Cormier, igniting what would become one of the most heated and intense rivalries in the UFC. Before knocking 'DC' out in the octagon, Jones made another alteration to his walkout song, this time opting for a mashup of 'Hot in Herre' combined with 'The Champ is Here' by Jadakiss (Prod. By Green Lantern).

Following UFC 182, Jones faced a significant blow to his public image when the Nevada State Athletic Commission disclosed that he had tested positive for the primary metabolite of cocaine before the Cormier fight.

Later, in April of the same year, 'Bones' was once again entangled in a hit-and-run incident in Albuquerque. Consequently, he was stripped of his championship title and handed an indefinite suspension by the MMA promotion. Subsequently, he was incarcerated for violating probation, marking perhaps the darkest chapter in his career.

In April 2016, Jones made his comeback to competition after a 15-month hiatus and secured victory over Ovince Saint Preux via unanimous decision, clinching the interim light heavyweight belt at UFC 197. His return was accompanied by a memorable and iconic octagon walkout, as Jones chose 'Coming Home' by Dirty Money and Skylar Grey to mark his resurgence in the UFC.

Following his victory over Saint Preux, Jones went on to successfully defend his 205-pound title an additional five times. However, he ultimately chose to relinquish his championship and venture into the heavyweight division. Jones made his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 last March, swiftly submitting the Frenchman in just over two minutes to claim the title in impressive fashion.

In his last octagon appearance, Jones reverted to his traditional practice, making his walkout to the familiar tune of 'The Champ is Here.'