"What a scrap this was" - Fans take a trip down memory lane as Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 1 completes 10 years

Jon Jones squared off against Alexander Gustafsson in their first encounter at UFC 165 which took place at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada exactly 10 years ago today, on September 22, 2013.

The clash between Jones and Gustafsson is etched in the annals of UFC history as one of the most legendary light heavyweight championship battles, earning its rightful place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

This remarkable title bout is still hailed as one of mixed martial arts' most memorable fights. At the time, Jon Jones secured a unanimous decision victory in what was undeniably the most fiercely contested match of his career.

Leading up to the showdown, 'The Mauler' was often underestimated as a formidable contender. Surprisingly, 'Bones' later revealed he had minimal training and was partying during the buildup. However, the 36-year-old Swede delivered an awe-inspiring performance as the challenger, coming incredibly close to orchestrating a colossal upset.

Ultimately, Jon Jones retained his title and later, at UFC 232 in December 2018, sealed the rivalry with a third-round TKO victory over Alexander Gustafsson. This thrilling saga remains a captivating chapter in UFC history.

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the fight, the UFC recently released a video that took fans on a nostalgic journey, eliciting a spectrum of reactions from MMA enthusiasts.

"10 years wow. Felt for Alex that night!"

"Jon jones is a genius . He has the maximum talent in UFC without a doubt"

"What a scrap this was 😍🏆"

"Even the horn was exhausted by the end of that fight"

"Probably the best fight"

"One of the best fights in history! So proud of The Mauler 👏💪🏻🔥"

When Michael Bisping claimed Jon Jones couldn't "wipe his own a**" after Alexander Gustafsson's war at UFC 165

The UFC Hall of Fame battle between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson had profound repercussions for the reigning heavyweight kingpin in the wake of the fight.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel in March, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping delved into the aftermath and its consequences:

"Jon Jones’ coach had to wipe his own a** after he fought Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165... It was a sensational fight. Both men went back and forth, one of the best fights of that year. Apparently, though, Jones said, he didn’t even train for that fight. Apparently, he was partying, sticking things up his nose. But he showed up because he was so complacent, he was so used to winning, so used to just going through all the competition that he never really trained and he still went out there and put on a performance of his life."

