What is Kai Kara-France's ethnicity? A closer look at the UFC flyweight star's cultural roots 

Kai Kara-France competed for the flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 317. However, the Kiwi lost the fight to the champion. In the lead-up to this clash, Kara-France had been discussing his ancestral roots.

Let's take a closer look at the UFC flyweight star's background and other related topics.

What is Kai Kara-France's ethnicity?

Kai Kara-France was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, and has a rich Māori heritage. Furthermore, he is linked to Waikato, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu, and Tuhoe.

These family lineages embody profound cultural traditions that have lasted for centuries. Each Kiwi possesses their own unique customs and spiritual beliefs that contribute to Māori identity. Kara-France's Māori roots impact not only his fighting style but also reflect the warrior traditions of his ancestors.

'Don't Blink' takes great pride in embracing his Māori heritage. As he readies himself for a UFC title battle, he has candidly shared his wish to draw inspiration from his traditional and cultural roots.

Kara-France's Instagram showcases his recent participation in a kapa haka group, which performed inside the cage at City Kickboxing. With that, the Kiwi fighter is looking forward to channeling ancestral powers in his title match against Pantoja at UFC 317.

Kai Kara-France loses at UFC 317

The 32-year-old didn't have a great showing at UFC 317. Pantoja, the defending champion, outwrestled Kara-France for most of their fight.

Pantoja also had more significant strikes in the clash. However, the fight ended with the Brazilian using a rear-naked choke in the third round.

This was Kara-France's 12th career loss and his third in the last four fights. While the Kiwi will go back to the drawing board, Pantoja has a new rival waiting to take his belt.

Joshua Van, who impressed in his incredible battle with Brandon Royval, is set to face Pantoja next. Van is on a five-fight winning streak and will aim to end Pantoja's domination of the flyweight division.

The Brazilian is on an eight-fight winning streak with five of those being championship bouts.

