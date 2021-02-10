'What Khabib's doing is what I should have done' - Nate Diaz has regrets about handing Conor McGregor a rematch

Nate Diaz has revealed that he regrets handing Conor McGregor an immediate rematch after beating him in their first fight.

Diaz’s first fight against McGregor transpired at UFC 196 in March 2016 and witnessed Diaz win via second-round submission. Both fighters’ next bout was an immediate rematch, which took place at UFC 202 in August 2016 and saw McGregor win via majority decision.

On the contrary, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s grudge match against McGregor transpired at UFC 229 in October 2018 and ended with Nurmagomedov winning via fourth-round submission. While McGregor has doggedly pursued a rematch ever since, Nurmagomedov has refused.

On an edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Helwani asked Nate Diaz whether he’s upset that he gave Conor McGregor an immediate rematch five years ago. Diaz responded by stating –

“I’m just saying, it was all; everything was for him and in his favor. And he could’ve…Like what Khabib’s doing, right now, is what I probably should’ve done. They learned that from me not doing that too, you know what I’m saying. They (Khabib Nurmagomedov) are hiding in the hills. It (beating McGregor) is his biggest accomplishment, so he’s hiding out."

"I was like, I was not gonna do that. I ain’t no punk, you know what I’m saying. I know that he (McGregor) took a fight with me on five-day, twelve-day, notice too. So, I felt like it's time for me to – I’ll rematch him because, for one, I don’t think he could beat me ever. And, for two, I don’t think he did beat me anyway. So, that’s why I don’t even be sweating that rematch (McGregor vs. Diaz 3) either. And, you know, I’m sure we’ll probably fight one day eventually too. But at the time, right now is not the time.”

Furthermore, Nate Diaz jested, “He’s been finished off left and right. You know, I might have to go get finished a few times before we fight again.”

“When the time is right, the time is right. But I think now’s the time for bigger, better stuff to go on. Different stuff.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, Nate Diaz emphasized that whenever Conor McGregor loses a fight, the UFC tries to ‘bring him (McGregor) back from the dead again.’ Diaz insinuated that the UFC accords McGregor an immediate rematch, giving him a chance to avenge his loss and repair the damage that the loss did to his brand value.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are unlikely to fight each other in 2021

Presently, Nate Diaz has claimed that he intends to fight lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira, albeit at welterweight. Diaz has suggested that he isn’t interested in facing Conor McGregor right now.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor and his team are lobbying for a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, whom McGregor could face in May 2021.