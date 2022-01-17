What are the latest odds on Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane?

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are currently hurtling towards a grand heavyweight title unification fight at UFC 270 on January 22.

Bookkeepers rate Gane as the -150 favorite to win their upcoming clash. 'The Predator', on the other hand, goes into his UFC 270 scrap as the +130 underdog [via DraftKings].

There is a lot more than just the UFC heavyweight throne on the line as Ngannou and Gane prepare to enter the octagon at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Ngannou v Gane

Moreno v Figueiredo



The first title fights of 2022 are upon us and we've got two belts on the line!



| Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD Here. We. Go!Ngannou v GaneMoreno v FigueiredoThe first title fights of 2022 are upon us and we've got two belts on the line! #UFC270 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD Here. We. Go!🇨🇲 Ngannou v Gane 🇫🇷🇲🇽 Moreno v Figueiredo 🇧🇷The first title fights of 2022 are upon us and we've got two belts on the line!#UFC270 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD https://t.co/avirMKZ1EV

Francis Ngannou is currently on a 5-fight win streak, having bested the likes of Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ESPN 3 and UFC 249, respectively.

Furthermore, Ngannou most recently avenged his loss against Stipe Miocic by recording a second-round finish in their rematch at UFC 260.

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, goes into this fight with a perfect record of 10-0. In addition to laying claim to the UFC heavyweight title, 'Bon Gamin' will hope to bolster his record to 11-0 with a decisive win against Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou's history as an underdog

Going into a fight as the underdog is nothing new to the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. Francis Ngannou was rated the underdog in two consecutive fights after previously suffering a series of unanimous decision losses on the trot.

Ngannou recorded those losses against Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis at UFC 220 and UFC 226, respectively, back in 2018.

After suffering his second consecutive loss, the Cameroonian went into a rematch against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 141 as the +188 underdog. He went on to overcome the challenge presented by 'Razor' by stopping him in the first round.

The Xtreme Couture product subsequently locked horns with Cain Velasquez at UFC on ESPN 1. He entered the fight as the +145 underdog. However, he managed to make short work of Velasquez by finishing him within 30 seconds of the first frame.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jon Anik @Jon_Anik Some line movement in the direction of Francis Ngannou for Sunday night's UFC main event on ESPN. Live odds: Cain Velasquez (-170) v. Francis Ngannou (+145). Cardio Cain was at -195 about 24 hours ago. #UFCPhoenix Some line movement in the direction of Francis Ngannou for Sunday night's UFC main event on ESPN. Live odds: Cain Velasquez (-170) v. Francis Ngannou (+145). Cardio Cain was at -195 about 24 hours ago. #UFCPhoenix

Edited by John Cunningham