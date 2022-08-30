What does the latest UFC Paris card look like currently?

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa is all set to mark the promotion's first-ever fight card to be hosted in France. The UFC Paris Card will be held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The heavyweight banger between former title challenger Ciryl Gane and No.3 ranked contender Tai Tuivasa will serve as the main event for the fight card.

The co-main event will be in the middleweight division where No.1-ranked middleweight contender Robert Whittaker takes on former title challenger Marvin Vettori.

There have also been a few recent changes to the UFC Paris Card.

Dana White's Contender Series breakout Christian Quinonez will replace the injured Taylor Lapilus in the bantamweight clash against Khalid Taha.

The featherweight clash between Danny Henry and Ricardo Ramos has been canceled owing to both the fighters being injured.

A featherweight bout between French athlete William Gomis and Jarno Errens has also been added to the UFC Paris Card and will be Gomis's UFC debut.

The full UFC Paris Card is given below:

Main Card

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Priliminary Card

Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda

Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez

Ciryl Gane hopes to get a crack at the interim title if he wins against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris Card

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun, former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane stated that he hopes to fight for the interim title again with a win over Tai Tuivasa.

The 32-year-old Frenchman said that if he triumphs in Paris, he might get an opportunity to fight the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the interim title:

"[If] I win against Tuisvasa, I think it's going to be a fight for the interim title against the winner of the next [Jones vs. Miocic] fight. So this puts me a little bit back... I'm okay with that. I'm a player, I'm a competitor. So I like that, that's okay."

Watch Ciryl Gane talk about fighting for the Interim Championship below:

In his last outing in the octagon, 'Bon Gamin' succumbed to a unanimous decision loss to reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. The bout also marked the Frenchman's first pro-MMA loss.

Watch Joe Rogan Francis Ngannou's win over Ciryl Gane below:

'Bam Bam', on the other hand, is on a five-fight win streak coming to UFC Paris. In his last fight, the Australian triumped over Derrick Lewis with a second-round KO at UFC 271.

