What legendary boxer Andre Ward said about sparring UFC superstar Nate Diaz

Legendary boxer Andre Ward apparently shares a great relationship with both Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz. The Diaz brothers would often spar with the undefeated boxer. And Andre Ward has nothing but respect for the boxing skillset of the brothers.

Andre Ward talks about Nate Diaz's boxing and power. #UFC196 pic.twitter.com/tzeAuvPRk3 — TBD (@Middle__America) March 6, 2016

Andre Ward appeared in a press conference back in March 2016 after his fight with Sullivan Barrera. At the time, Nate Diaz had defeated Conor McGregor via submission to win one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Speaking about Nate Diaz's boxing, Andre Ward said:

"Nate [Diaz] helped me get ready for Chad [Dawson]. He always comes in shape and he throws a million punches from a million different angles. And I felt like he had a great shot against [Conor] McGregor. I just wasn't worried about the ten-days notice. When he started letting his punches go and he landed that short left, I knew he had action, because, he uh... he's just a bad boy, man. They don't care, man. They just come to fight."

Andre Ward reveals that he first bought a UFC PPV when Nate Diaz fought Conor McGregor

Providing testament to the revolutionary event that McGregor vs. Diaz was, Andre Ward revealed that it was the first UFC event he paid for. He said:

"I'm just happy because I know they don't get the credit that they deserve and for him to come in and upset the applecart like that, I'm so happy, man. There were two boxing matches on that night, I didn't watch any of them... My first UFC fight that I paid for and I'm screaming at the TV, 'Let's go, baby!' I was pumped! My boy did it. I'm happy, it looks like he's probably going to get another shot, too, with the rematch. So, I'm excited for him."

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor went on to fight each other again. 'Notorious' won the fight the second time around via split decision.

Nate Diaz is Credited By LEGIT HOF BOXER ANDRE WARD... WATCH WHERE YOU STEPPING BOY — T (@GManeValues) June 13, 2021

Nate Diaz showed the power of his hands when he unleashed a comeback flurry against Leon Edwards in the fifth and final round of their bout at UFC 263. After getting largely dominated by Edwards for four rounds, a battered Diaz landed a Stockton slap and left cross that stunned the Englishman.

The crowd went into a frenzy, and Nate Diaz showed fans and pundits why he remains such a massive draw. Needless to say, the combat sports world will wait for his return.

Also Read: Daniel Cormier reacts to Nate Diaz's epic flurry against Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Edited by Avinash Tewari