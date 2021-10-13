What is Luis Pena's UFC record?

Luis Pena's UFC record consists of five wins and three losses.

Luis Pena made his UFC debut against Richie Smullen at The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated finale in 2018. Pena won the fight via submission (guillotine choke).

Luis Pena also has a blue belt in jiu-jitsu and currently trains at Dan Lambert's gym, American Top Team. Notable fighters like Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal and Joanna Jedrzejczyk also train at American Top Team.

The 29-year-old suffered the first loss of his UFC and MMA career against Michael Trizano on UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez via split decision.

Pena's latest win came in his last fight against Alexander Munhoz at UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs. Gastelum. He secured a split decision victory.

The Italian-born American fighter, who goes by the name 'Violent Bob Ross', has now been cut from the UFC owing to his recent arrest.

Luis Pena was arrested for alleged battery and domestic violence

Pena was arrested on October 9 for alleged battery and domestic violence. According to the reports, Pena assaulted his girlfriend for over a year. He is scheduled to make an appearance in domestic court on October 17.

He was also arrested before. On June 18, Pena was taken into custody by the Florida Police department for 'robbery by sudden snatching' and battery charges. His arrest came amid accusations that he punched a woman and stole her belongings. The complainant reportedly did not cooperate with the investigations and did not press charges against Pena.

The UFC recently released an official statement citing the reason for Pena's release from the roster.

"At this time, UFC believes Mr. Pena needs to deal with the health and legal issues in front of him, and consequently has informed Mr. Pena's management that his promotional agreement has been terminated," the statement read.

