"What a machine you are" - Fans react to Georges St-Pierre's latest health update after multiple injuries derailed combat sports comeback

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre recently shared an update on his health and revealed that his doctors have given him the green light to ease his way back to martial arts training.

Late last year, 'Rush' was reportedly set to make his return to combat sports in a grappling match. However, he suffered a number of injuries during intense training, and his return was ultimately scrapped.

During an interaction with the media last year, St-Pierre addressed his injuries and revealed that he suffered from a partially torn labrum and rotator cuff due to not taking enough time to rest and recover.

In a recent X post, the former two-division UFC champion uploaded a video of himself using a shoulder and arm conditioning machine and wrote:

"Finally today, I got the green light from the Doc to start back to go live slowly in Combat Sport."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their reaction to 'GSP' potentially making a return to professional fighting.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"What a machine you are GSP."

Another fan wrote:

"GSP coming for the UFC title again?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @GeorgesStPierre on X

Georges St-Pierre confident he could have beaten Khabib Nurmagomedov in a potential fight

Eddie Alvarez recently shared his thoughts on a potential Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight and explained why he believes 'Rush' would have emerged victorious.

After 'The Eagle' retired in October 2020, many looked forward to his high-profile return to action for a super fight against St-Pierre. However, both fighters were committed to staying away from the octagon, and their fight never materialized.

As two bonafide legends of the sport, many wanted to witness them share the cage, and their matchup remains one of the biggest 'What If' scenarios in MMA history.

During a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'GSP' spoke about potentially fighting Nurmagomedov and stated that he was confident about beating the legendary lightweight champion. He said:

"I think Khabib could have beat me, and I’m not saying I could have beat Khabib all the time. I was confident enough to take that fight that I was thinking that if I take that fight, I’m going to beat him that day at that particular place, but that doesn’t mean I will beat him all the time. But I was confident, maybe I’m wrong."

He continued:

"I think I would have beat him because if he would have come to put pressure on me, I would have put him down. I would have had the confidence to try to go for it."

Expand Tweet

Poll : Should GSP return to MMA? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion