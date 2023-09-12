What makes Tyson Fury stand next to Muhammad Ali? Boxing promoter explains

Tyson Fury is one of the best heavyweights in the history of the sport, and according to his promoter, he is on the same level as Muhammad Ali.

Ever since turning pro in 2008, 'The Gypsy King' has dominated the sport, remaining undefeated despite facing some of the biggest names in the sport, including his historic trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

His promoter Frank Warren, in an interview with Boxing Scene, stated that the Brit has reached the levels of Muhammad Ali in terms of fame and personality:

" There is no doubt in my mind that Tyson is now, quite probably, the most recognizable and popular sportsman on the planet. He has transcended boxing and, personality-wise, you have to bracket him with Muhammad Ali....His Netflix series has attracted the highest ever ratings in the UK and his three books quickly fell into the best-seller category."

This is not the first time Frank Warren has compared the two heavyweights. He previously called Tyson Fury the greatest entertainer since Muhammad Ali. He also has the accolades in the ring to back it up. 'The Gypsy King' is the former Undisputed heavyweight champion and has never lost in the ring.

Tyson Fury claims he can beat Francis Ngannou in a cage

Tyson Fury is set to fight Francis Ngannou in a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28. The pair are putting up one of the biggest crossover events since Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Ahead of the highly awaited fight, 'The Gypsy King' claimed that he could beat 'The Predator' in the boxing ring as well as in the cage:

"I would kick your a**e in a cage, no problem.....Firstly I'll beat you in a boxing ring, then I'll kick your a**e in a cage. I'll beat you at boxing and then I'll beat you in a cage, no problem, no problem."

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 1:21 onwards):

Francis Ngannou was calling the Brit out for not standing a chance against him in the cage. However, Fury believes he can beat the former UFC heavyweight champion in the boxing ring as well as in MMA. The pair are currently set to fight in the boxing ring but no plans have been made to fight in the cage.