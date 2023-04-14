rmer UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is among the most popular fighters in the promotion. Despite his stardom, many fans were recently shocked when they discovered that his full legal name wasn't one they expected.

A recent tweet by the popular MMA-based handle @McGregorRousey revealed that Holloway's full name is Jerome Max Keli'i Holloway, surprising many who've called the Hawaiian Max all along.

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey I was today years old when I learned that Max Holloway’s real name was Jerome I was today years old when I learned that Max Holloway’s real name was Jerome https://t.co/j8uCJxSzbw

Fans expressed their surprise and shared their reactions in the comments section of the tweet. One fan posted an edited image of former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz's full name, joking that it was Janet Jackson Blachowicz, a play on the famous American singer:

"This is almost as crazy as Jan’s real name."

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey This is almost as crazy as Jan’s real name This is almost as crazy as Jan’s real name https://t.co/CnCtE0XK3U

A fan opined that the first name Jerome does indeed suit Max Holloway, stating:

"He does look Jeromey."

Another user wrote:

"No wonder Volk bashed him."

One fan stated:

"Yo that's wild."

Another fan claimed that Holloway should embrace his real first name when he moves up to the lightweight division:

"If he moves to lightweight he should start going by Jerome."

MrGoblin @FrontKickUFC @McGregorRousey If he moves to lightweight he should start going by Jerome @McGregorRousey If he moves to lightweight he should start going by Jerome

One user joked:

"It’s been WWE since the beginning."

Another user hilariously referenced Israel Adesanya's 'African roots' beef with Dricus du Plessis and wrote:

"Bros more African than Izzy."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Thinkofanamelateron @Oldmanfightfan @McGregorRousey Oh yeah, well Cub Swanson's real name is freaking KEVIN. I always knew he had an actual name, but it blew my mind to find out it is Kevin. @McGregorRousey Oh yeah, well Cub Swanson's real name is freaking KEVIN. I always knew he had an actual name, but it blew my mind to find out it is Kevin. https://t.co/D7B95WQMCT

Max Holloway's real name: When 'Blessed' explained the origin of his real first name

While many within the MMA community were surprised to find that Max Holloway had two first names, 'Blessed' has previously addressed the topic of his birth name.

In a pre-fight interview before his first Alexander Volkanovski fight at UFC 245 in December 2019, Holloway was asked if anyone was allowed to call him "Jerome Max" under any circumstances. The Hawaiian replied:

"Anybody, anywhere, anytime, anybody can call me Jerome."

Holloway continued to explain how his grandfather had something to do with him having two first names, adding:

"Funny story, the only reason why I'm not called Jerome Max... My name was supposed to be Jerome, but my grandpa heard my mom named me Jerome. He told them, 'I'm going to disown this kid as my grandchild if you name him my name... I hate this name!' Then I got named after my dad's best friend, Max. So I got two first names, Jerome-Max."

Catch Max Holloway's comments (1:50) below:

Max Holloway is set to make his return to the octagon against Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City this Saturday.

