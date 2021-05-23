What is the meaning of Cody Garbrandt's back tattoo?

UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt boasts one of the best stacks of tattoos on the UFC roster. In 2019, the former UFC champion got a massive back tattoo that signified his passion for fighting.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Cody Garbrandt discussed the meaning behind the exuberant back tattoo, which he claims took more than 24 hours to complete. 'No Love' mentioned that the artwork was meant to pay homage to the Roman gladiators and their valor.

Garbrandt's back tattoo also depicts the Roman Colosseum and a gladiator standing on top of a beheaded opponent.

"I have always been a fan of Roman Gladiators and fighting. It's portrayed, you've got the Colosseum in there, the warrior is up before the beheaded guy. We went with the gladiator theme."

As the artwork would eventually get popularized by Cody Garbrandt during his UFC outings, tattoo artist Nic Westfall (The Skull Museum) decided not to charge the former UFC champion for his services.

"We did it in three settings. My tattoo artist Nic Westfall is out in Sacramento at The Skull Museum; he is phenomenal. About three eight-hour sets. He is a great guy, he knows that his artwork will be broadcasted through the UFC octagon," added Cody Garbrandt.

Upon completion, Cody Garbrandt posted a series of vlogs on his YouTube channel, which captured his journey to get the back piece done:

The finished artwork on Cody's back looks nothing short of a masterpiece:

Cody Garbrandt loses to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27

Number three-ranked bantamweight Rob Font solidified his case for being in the upper echelons with a spectacular showcase of elite striking and takedown defense at UFC Vegas 27. Font pieced up Cody Garbrandt with jabs and stuffed many takedown attempts by Garbrandt.

The judges on board ruled the fight unanimously in favor of Rob Font (48-47, 50-45, 50-45), and the surging contender extended his winning streak to four.

A striking masterclass showcase 🤜



@RobSFont landed in the pocket to make it 4️⃣-straight wins! #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/bs8eUJimPz — UFC (@ufc) May 23, 2021

Unfortunately for former champion Cody Garbrandt, he is now 1-4 in his last five outings.