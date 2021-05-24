What is the meaning of the "little seedling" comments under Jake Paul's posts?

For some reason, Jake Paul's recent post was flooded with comments referring to "little seedlings." We will now explore what the whole "little seedlings" reference is all about and where it originates from.

According to Twitter user @zappy_pappy, the "little seedlings" trend was started by a TikTok user. The trend entails calling all famous TikTok users "little seedlings." Explaining further, the Twitter user wrote,

"this dude started a trend where you call famous tiktokers “a little seedling” and now jake Paul’s comment sections are full of these comments lolol"

What's next for Jake Paul?

Jake Paul now holds a professional boxing record of 3-0. The 24-year-old YouTuber first stepped inside the ring to face fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib on January 30, 2020.

His boxing debut was a resounding success as Jake Paul stopped AnEsonGib within the first round of the fight.

Paul's second appearance inside the ring came against former NBA player Nate Robinson. Taking one round too long but getting the job done this time as well, Jake Paul knocked Nate Robinson out cold to mark his second professional boxing victory in a row.

'The Problem Child' was next scheduled to fight former mixed martial artist Ben Askren. The fight garnered a lot of hype, with the entire MMA community backing 'Funky' to win the bout.

Jake Paul also provoked the MMA community by calling out top fighters, thereby increasing the hype around the fight.

On the day of the fight, Jake Paul marked his third straight knockout victory. He knocked Ben Askren out in the very first round, pulling off a huge upset win. The fight took place under the banner of Triller Fight Club.

It was recently announced that 'The Problem Child' has now parted ways with Triller Fight Club. The YouTuber has signed a deal with Showtime Sports for the distribution of his fights.

Jake Paul's adviser, Nakisa Bidarian, informed ESPN about the deal between Jake Paul and Showtime. He said:

"Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him. Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon."

Jake Paul is reportedly on the verge of finalizing his first opponent under the Showtime sports banner.

