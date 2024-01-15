"What middleweight did he fight" - Dricus du Plessis discusses why he leans toward Israel Adesanya fight instead of facing Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis is set to challenge Sean Strickland for the middleweight title at UFC 297 next weekend.

'Stillknocks' recently revealed that he does not believe Khamzat Chimaev is deserving of a title opportunity and would prefer Israel Adesanya as an opponent if he is able to claim the belt.

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the No.2-ranked middleweight stated:

"As far as I know Khamzat's a welterweight. What middleweight did he fight? He fought at middleweight, but he fought a welterweight [Kamaru Usman]. Gerald Meerschaert? When was that? Was he even ranked? No, he wasn't ranked. So, that makes absolutely no sense."

He added:

"The UFC promised him a title fight? Where in the world does that happen? And he says now he's fighting Strickland. No, you're not. If there's a champion, if you get a title shot, I'm the champion. You're not going to get a title shot. And Israel Adesanya? That makes sense."

Dricus du Plessis' comments on Khamzat Chimaev and Israel Adesanya

While Chimaev has shared that he has been promised a title opportunity, both du Plessis and Strickland have shared that they do not believe he is deserving of the opportunity.

'Borz' became the No.9-ranked middleweight after a less than inspiring performance against Kamaru Usman, who moved up a weight class on ten days' notice.

Israel Adesanya expected to be cage-side for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

The matchup between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 will mark the first middleweight title without Israel Adesanya since UFC 217 in 2017.

Despite this, the promotion is reportedly expecting 'The Last Stylebender' to be cage-side for the bout for promotional purposes. MMA Orbit shared the news, tweeting:

"🚨| Israel Adesanya is expected to be cageside next weekend when Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis compete for the middleweight title. Although not fighting on the card, the UFC reportedly expects him there for promotional purposes. 👀 [per @nzherald ] #UFC297 #UFC #MMA"

MMA Orbit regarding Israel Adesanya

Adesanya announced that he would take a break from fighting following his shocking UFC 293 loss to Strickland, opening the door for du Plessis to get a title opportunity.

It appears that, regardless of who emerges victorious at UFC 297, the No.1-ranked middleweight and two-time middleweight champion will get the next opportunity to challenge for the title.