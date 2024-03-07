What is Moebius Syndrome? Explaining the condition Marlon Vera's daughter suffers from

Marlon Vera's eldest daughter is afflicted with an uncommon neurological disorder known as Moebius Syndrome. The condition affects the muscles responsible for facial expressions, making it impossible for patients to smile.

Moebius syndrome is a congenital disorder stemming from the insufficient development of facial nerves, which govern specific eye movements and facial expressions. It has the potential to impact the nerves crucial for speech, chewing, and swallowing.

'Chito' and his wife, Maria Paulina Escobar, welcomed their first child, Anna Paula, into the world in 2011. As Paula was being carried past him, Vera had a sudden realization that something was amiss. Although doctors later confirmed that she was born with a certain condition, the initial diagnosis only ruled out Down syndrome.

The 31-year-old Ecuadorian fighter has faced a long journey, but he hasn't faced it alone. In 2018, Vera initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist with Paula's surgery expenses. The total cost of the procedure was around $50,000, and nearly half of it was generously contributed by the MMA community. Vera's enduring aspiration to witness his daughter's smile was partly realized when Paula was finally able to grin.

An old video has resurfaced on social media, revealing a heartfelt chapter of Vera's journey and underscoring his deep emotional bond with his daughter's challenges. In the clip, 'Chito' tells Paula that her smile is what he loves most about her, and it serves as the primary inspiration for his unwavering commitment inside the octagon.

When Marlon Vera reflected on life's transformation with his daughter's Moebius Syndrome

Marlon Vera once revealed a profoundly intimate story about his daughter's journey with Moebius Syndrome, detailing the enduring impact it had, which altered the course of his life.

During an interview with SHAK MMA in 2022, 'Chito' attributed Anna Paula's birth, despite her condition, as the driving force behind transforming his life:

"When my daughter was born, that was the turning point for me... When I saw her, especially with the condition she had, I was like, 'I cannot let this kid down'... I will say I owe everything to that kid because when she came into my life, I just changed everything around me for her. Like everything I say, [that] I wanna live like an athlete, all that is because that kid was born. I was like, 'Okay, I can't f**k this up."

