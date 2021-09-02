What are monoclonal antibodies, one of the medicines that Joe Rogan claims helped him recover from COVID-19?

UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In his statement regarding the incident, Joe Rogan mentioned the use of monoclonal antibodies against COVID-19.

In simple terms, monoclonal antibodies are synthetic molecules that act as clones of a parent white blood cell. Thus, in-effect, they serve as respondents to any pathogens attacking the immune system. They mimic the responses of the immune system to boost efficiency against a foreign substance.

“These monoclonal antibodies are preventing severe illness, they're reducing hospitalization, and quite frankly, they're saving lives.” - @LtGovNunez pic.twitter.com/WDDXynAMuV — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 31, 2021

In contrast, the vaccines generally contain a weakened cell of COVID-19 itself. The weakened sample is tackled by the white blood cells of our body, thus storing the code to tackle any future skirmishes with the same virus.

Joe Rogan describes the sequence of events after testing positive of COVID-19

Joe Rogan took to Instagram yesterday to update his fans about his COVID-19 diagnosis experience.

“Hello, friends. So, I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary. I had a headache and I just felt just run down. And just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house. And throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. So, I got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID. So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got a NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row.”

Fortunately, Joe Rogan stated that he only had one bad day while dealing with COVID-19.

After rushing all possible contingencies to tackle the virus, Joe Rogan started feeling better the very next day.

“And so, here we are on Wednesday and I feel great. I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked. But Monday was better, Tuesday felt better than Monday, and today I feel good. I actually feel pretty f**king good. That’s the good news.”

Of course, contracting COVID-19 affects work, too. Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform live in Nashville this Friday, but has been forced to postpone the show. He said until October 24.

