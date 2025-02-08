Fans have reacted to Jake Paul sharing a confidentiality agreement signed by Canelo Alvarez and trying to pass it off as a fight contract. Paul has accused Alvarez of ducking him after the Mexican boxing icon signed a four-fight agreement with Riyadh Season.

'The Problem Child' and Alvarez were rumored to be squaring off on May 3 in Las Vegas. However, the latter instead made a deal with Turki Alalshikh, leaving Paul without an opponent.

Paul then uploaded a short clip on Instagram captioned "Exposing Canelo." In the video, the Youtuber-turned-boxer said:

"We had a signed contract to fight. Here you could see Canelo’s signature and my signature to the right claiming he is not fighting Youtubers. Bull*hit! Look at the poster. We were announcing Tuesday, February 11.”

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

After watching the above video, combat sports regulatory lawyer Erik Magraken pointed out that "the signed contract to fight" is actually a confidentiality agreement between the two parties.

Magraken highlighted the same and posted a screenshot of the contract from the above video with the caption:

"Seems like the ‘signed contract to fight’ that Jake Paul posted is actually a confidentiality agreement."

Check out the original post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. A user wrote:

"What a moron"

Another netizen chimed in:

"Not so confidential after all."

Another user poked fun at Paul, writing:

"Imagine leaking a confidentiality agreement lol"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshot courtesy: Erik Magraken on X]

Canelo Alvarez sends a message to Jake Paul and his fans

Canelo Alvarez has struck a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, and this contract's first fight will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital in May. The news broke after days of speculation that Alvarez was close to finalizing a bout with Jake Paul.

In an exclusive message to Ring Magazine, addressing Paul and his fans, Alvarez said:

"Hey guys, don’t pay attention on anything and this fu**ing YouTuber . I just fight real fighters. Don’t fuc**ng oround with Canelo. Come on, let’s go."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's message to Jake Paul below:

